Mental Illness Awareness Week is meant to combat the stigma of mental illnesses and support those who face these struggles.
A former governor and a number of area agencies gathered recently for a conference to discuss the challenges to housing and caring for those living with mental illnesses in rural and under-served parts of Ohio.
The Oct. 7 event brought together a wide range of leaders in the field of mental health, including former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland. A panel of Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) board directors covering 15 Ohio counties provided important context to the issue. Also, Miss Ohio 2018 Matti-Lynn Chrisman spoke about her own history with mental health problems.
“Here in Southeast Ohio we do not have the resources that many of the larger metropolitan areas have,” said OU President M. Duane Nellis, “What we do have though, is a large number of dedicated and committed professionals who are passionate about helping others.”
Many of the ADAMH board directors spoke about the difficulties of providing the broad-ranging care that the people in their counties need without flexible funding that is coordinated at the state level.
“I think we could be more creative about how we fund things such as housing and transportation if some of the rules and regulations were not there,” said Jayne Devney, director of a board that serves a trio of Eastern Ohio counties.
Robin Harris, director of the ADAMH board for Gallia, Jackson and Meigs counties, urged state officials to do more to help these boards coordinate with other services like education and law enforcement to make sure their efforts do not overlap.
“I believe (working together) is a strength of Appalachia — that we naturally come together in our communities and try to serve people in a coordinated effort — and sometimes the way funding comes down is detrimental to that,” she said.
At other times the panel discussion focused on more specific issues like a shortage of experienced mental health and crisis workers, a lack of beds for psychiatric patients, and long wait times for services.
“We need people that are licensed that we can attract and retain in our communities,” said Sue Shultz, director of a board covering south-central Ohio. “Unfortunately, people tend to get their experience in our communities, and they move on to better paying jobs in another area.”
Several ideas were brought forward to address the need for a larger staff of mental health workers in the area including offering partial student loan forgiveness for recent grads who choose to work in those areas and scheduling workers for four-day work weeks in lieu of higher pay.
Crisis workers were cited repeatedly as an area of particularly urgent need for several of the represented counties because of the necessity for round-the-clock availability. These workers act as emergency counselors for people who cannot care for themselves or have become a threat to themselves or others because of a mental health issue.
“For a crisis worker, you need experience and really great conviction, and there’s a shortage of those folks out there,” said Earl Cecil, director of the Athens-Hocking-Vinton ADAMH board. “So, the wait times for getting a crisis worker to the emergency room may be a few hours. Then if the person requires hospitalization, finding a hospital bed becomes the next challenge.”
Also particularly poignant was the challenge of overcoming stigmas around mental health and addiction, which has been intensified by recent mass shootings — including one in Dayton which left nine people and the shooter dead. Such tragedies are often blamed on mental health issues with little evidence of a correlation between the two.
“There’s a real problem with associating the 40,000 Americans that are killed with guns (per year) with mental illness, and I think that’s something we all have to push back on,” said Gov. Strickland, who moderated the panel. “Not every dysfunctional, angry person is a mentally ill person and that’s something that needs to be stressed continuously.”
A 2015 peer-reviewed article by the American Public Health Association stated that, “Notions of mental illness that emerge in relation to mass shootings frequently reflect larger cultural issues that become obscured when mass shootings come to stand in for all gun crime and when ‘mentally ill’ ceases to be a medical designation and becomes a sign of violent threat.”
Just hours after the ADAMH panel had concluded, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference to introduce the STRONG Ohio bill which, in addition to strengthening background checks and regulations on private sales of firearms, would also give courts a greater ability to order mandatory treatment and restrict gun ownership for people who suffer from severe mental health or addiction issues. The bill is, at least in part, a reaction to the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton.
