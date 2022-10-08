Merchants National Bank announced this week a series of new initiatives entitled MNB Means Business.
According to a release issued by the bank, the bank hosted a VIP customer event to launch the program, which is aimed at supporting business growth throughout Athens County. The cornerstone of this initiative is a special $30M loan pool intended specifically for Athens County businesses to support growth and encourage economic stability in the region. The overall initiative connects the local bank with businesses, non-profits, start-ups, and an innovative internship program with local institutions Ohio University and Hocking College.
MNB is aggressively seeking business client candidates in Athens County to take advantage of this special loan program with the goal of extending the entire $30M by the end of 2023. The bank believes the economic velocity of the local lending investment will yield an economic impact of greater than $150M as local businesses grow, reinvest, and spend the loan funds locally with other businesses.
To support the Athens County non-profit sector, the bank is also launching a $10,000 non-profit MNB Match program, designed to deliver much-needed matching grants to worthy area non-profit 501©3 organizations. Official non-profit groups will be able to apply for the matching grants throughout 2023.
The release states that as the bank feels the economy is tightening locally, the activity of start-up entrepreneurs expands, and Merchants National Bank salutes those firms that seek to solve problems in new ways through its new MNB JumpStart program. Working with the Athens area Chamber of Commerce, Merchants National Bank will identify five start-up firms and provide $1,000 JumpStart grants to help them spur their business forward. In the coming weeks, program application details for the JumpStart program will be shared for a first quarter 2023 launch.
Finally, to recognize the importance of Ohio University and Hocking College and to create a unique pathway into business, the bank is creating an MNB Internship program to provide the opportunity for OU College of Business students with a paid learning track of financial services.
“The Athens community, extending across the county, has been an important market area for Merchants National Bank, and we are excited to further our impact through MNB Means Business—our growth catalyst programs. Our economic impact via our work with great local businesses, both established and start-ups, will be dramatically increased through these initiatives,” noted Sheri Smith, VP, head of commercial lending for the $1.2B Merchants National Bank.
Smith added, “We are touching commercial businesses, small businesses, non-profits, start-ups, and the next generation of business leaders through our OU internship program. We are excited to further our commitment to Athens, and these programs highlight our efforts.”
Jim Evans, president of Merchants National Bank, added, “Our Athens team truly has a passion for Athens, and they demonstrate that passion by putting our dollars to work in the community to continue our county-wide impact. The $30M loan pool commitment is a testament to our support of the local Athens community and our team. It’s what being a real community bank is all about.”
About Merchants National Bank
Established in 1879, Merchants National Bank is an independent institution built upon a foundation of financial strength and customer service to be a real community bank.
The release states that the bank is large enough to provide financial products at competitive prices, yet small enough to know its customers. MNB offers real estate, construction, bridge, commercial and installment loans, all designed to meet dynamic customer needs.
Merchants National Bank has 17 local offices in Athens, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Washington Court House, London, Mt. Orab, Springfield, Batavia, Georgetown, Marysville, Wilmington, and Logan. Supported by ATMs at 16 locations, each office is individually and locally managed.
