Mandy Windle has been delivering newspapers for the Athens Messenger for five years. During this time she has earned the respect of her colleagues, customers and employer for her hard work ethic. Recently she has also earned the respect of the Ohio News Media Association (ONMA), which awarded Windle the Carrier of the Year award for newspapers with 10,000 and under subscribers.
Windle was nominated by Mark Shorts, the director of distribution at the Athens Messenger. Shorts has been nominating carriers for the award for years, but this is the first time he’s had a carrier place. This year there were 14 entrants in the category.
“I’ve been doing circulation for over 35 years, she’s by far the best I’ve ever had,” Shorts said.
Shorts presented Windle with the award on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Messenger office. In addition to the trophy, Windle also received $1,000 from OHMA.
Though Windle knew that Shorts had nominated her for the award, winning was something that she had not expected.
“I was so shocked. I’m still in shock, but it’s nice because I do try hard,” Windle said.
Windle begins her day as a carrier at midnight and delivers newspapers all over Athens County, as well as counties nearby. According to Shorts, Windle commonly will fill in on another carrier’s route when there is a need, having driven at least 75 percent of the Messenger’s routes.
“She goes above and beyond,” Shorts said. “It’s kind of rare to find someone who is so dedicated.”
Windle’s dedication goes beyond the newspaper. She is also a dedicated resident, who watches out for the community when on her routes.
In July of 2019, Windle reported seeing smoke to the Nelsonville Fire Department at Tammy’s Country Kitchen. Because of her report the department was able to save the restaurant from what could have been a disastrous overnight fire.
From moments like this, and Windle’s customer satisfaction, the nomination was an obvious choice for Shorts.
“Her customers always have great things to say about her,” Shorts said.
Dealing with customers is just one of the things that Windle enjoys about her job. Another is her mobile office.
“I really enjoy it because I’m not stuck inside all the time, I like being out,” Windle said.
A mother of two, Windle also has the benefit of the job allowing her to be on a schedule that works for her kids.
“A lot of times parents have to miss things they were supposed to be at,” Windle said, going on to state that with her afternoons and evenings free, she is able to attend all her children’s activities.
Windle is proud to have won, and plans on displaying the award in the living room of her home.
