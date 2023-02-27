Athens Messenger editor Allan Brown won third place for sports writing in the Adams Publishing Group Best of Journalism awards announced Friday.
His winning submission was a comprehensive review of Cincinnati Bengals’ and former Athens High School quarterback Joe Burrow’s trajectory from The Plains to his Heisman Trophy-winning stint at LSU to his current role as the Bengals’ signal caller. The front-page feature in the Sept. 10 edition of The Messenger also discussed his work with and dedication to the food insecurity issues in the Athens area.
Entitled “’Joe Cool’ keeps calm and collected amid meteoric rise,” Brown spoke with Burrow’s parents, Jimmy and Robin, Nathan White, Joe’s offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach at AHS; and Conor Orr, a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered the QB’S professional career and was the author of a cover story on Burrow prior to the start of the 2022 season.
Brown followed those interviews up with an exclusive interview with Burrow, which was one of only three print requests the quarterback honored during the off-season.
“It is definitely humbling to receive this award from my peers within our organization,” Brown said. “I read so many of the articles that others within our company are writing on a daily basis, so to be considered among this elite group of writers is, indeed, an honor.
“It was a privilege to be able to tell Joe’s story to our readers and to get to talk to him personally, not only about his hopes for the season, but to discuss why the food insecurity issue is so important to him.
“Those others who contributed to the feature definitely shed even more light on Joe’s character and why we are all so proud of him in Athens County. To me, he exemplifies what a real role model is and is someone to absolutely be looked up to,” Brown said.
Former Messenger staff writer and current Pike County News Watchman editor, Bret Bevens, also was honored with a third-place finish in the local news category for his coverage on the murder trial of George Wagner IV.
Wagner was charged — and later found guilty — with eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges related to the murder and attempted cover-up of eight people in western Pike County in 2016.
This series is a sample of the articles of the most expensive murder trial in Ohio history. A family conspired and killed eight members over what was a custody dispute over a child whose father was a member of the defendant’s family and the mother was one of the people killed.
“Throughout the whole company, to be recognized as having written some of the best articles, is a tremendous honor,” Bevens said. “I am beyond honored to be selected by my peers for this award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.