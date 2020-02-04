The Athens Messenger is proud to announce that Kaitlin Thorne has been named editor of the newspaper.
Thorne has been employed by the Messenger’s parent company, Adams Publishing Group Media, at the Gladwin Record and Beaverton Clarion since 2017, having started there as a reporter. She was promoted to editor, and served in that position for a year, before seizing the opportunity to come to Athens.
She graduated from Central Michigan University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Photojournalism, and a minor in art. Thorne has come to Athens with her husband, John, and 1-year-old poodle/rottweiler rescue dog, Natasha.
Thorne takes over as editor from Tyler Buchanan, who started in the role in 2017. He also served as the editor of the Vinton County Courier (now Vinton-Jackson Courier) from 2015 until the summer of 2019. Buchanan has taken a nonprofit reporting opportunity in Columbus.
“I’m excited, very excited, to be here,” Thorne said, noting her lifelong interest in writing and telling the stories of her community. She noted a deep love of the arts — a field she originally thought to pursue in college, but instead opted for photojournalism.
“I always loved writing, I’ve done fiction writing and all different sorts of writing since I was a kid — I was also very interested in art, and considered just being an art major, doing photography and painting,” she said. “But I was concerned about jobs, so I thought photojournalism seemed like a nice balance. I’ve always liked the idea of telling people’s stories.”
Thorne said one of her strengths remains her photojournalism background, and enjoys photographing events where she can delve into the topic through imagery.
“I tend to take my camera everywhere,” she laughed.
Thorne and her husband moved to the area in mid-January, which is a bit of a homecoming for the new editor. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and spent the first four years of her life in Coolville. When the opportunity at The Messenger opened up, Thorne jumped on it.
“It was time for a change, for both me and my husband,” she said. “This was also a chance to do something different.”
She also noted the larger population of Athens County, with about 67,000 residents, compared to the approximately 25,000 residents of Gladwin County, Michigan, where she had previously been living and working. The Messenger also poses unique challenges for Thorne, as the Record and Clarion was a weekly paper, and she is making the leap to a near-daily paper.
“Just like approaching any job, I want to leave my mark,” she said. “I’m excited to really learn about the community and dive in to telling the stories of Athens County.”
