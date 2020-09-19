By kaitlin thorne
The world is changing, and we are changing with it.
You’ll notice today, new updates to The Messenger. It’s fresher, cleaner and more suited to your modern lifestyle.
We’ve worked on this for months, and teased readers in the paper for weeks. Now it’s finally here.
The Athens Messenger reimagined.
Why
The Athens Messenger has been an Athens County institution for 172 years. We’re proud of this historic legacy, but part of maintaining this legacy is to make sure that it is aligned with its readers and their needs. Publisher Mark Cohen and I felt that the time had come for something new. The design of the newspaper had begun to feel stagnant. It was time for an upgrade.
The Messenger is here to serve its loyal readers, and we’ve heard you. This design is here to meet your needs.
Changes
Perhaps the most noticeable change is what we in the industry call the “rail” on A1. This is the single column on the left-hand side. Here, you will find 3 Things to Know, our new feature. The content of 3 Things to Know will at times be three important facts from that day’s edition, other days you will read three important things going on in the community, or interesting facts that are relevant to your life.
Additionally, the rail will be the home of the newspaper overview. You will now find the two-day weather report, obituary listings, the index and our Subscriber of the Day in the rail.
The choice of font and its size has also changed. It is now bigger, lighter and easier to read. You asked for this, and we listened.
Our headlines are also bolder, making the top stories easier to find.
We’ve added photos to both story teasers at the top of A1. The text describing the teasers is lighter and cleaner.
Throughout the paper, we’ve added touches of our signature blue color to draw attention to certain features.
At the end of our articles, you will find the email address of the reporter, giving you an easy way to contact them regarding either the story, or any news tips you may have.
We’ve updated the headers at the tops of our pages, giving each page a new modern look.
The Process
The redesign process began in the spring. After speaking with different community members regarding their likes and dislikes of the Messenger, and analyzing how and why we did things, I had a set number of items in mind that I was looking to address.
We worked with a consultant, David Arkin, to help us through the process. We then printed a test run of our new look and distributed the newspaper to employees and members of our sister publications for feedback.
From there, we met with a small redesign team to implement the changes and tease you, the reader, with the subtle ad campaign you’ve seen over the last month.
Our future
Overall, we hope that this redesign will be a breath of fresh air for the newspaper. We’ve reimagined what our newspaper could be. Our staff is proud to work at a historic paper, and our commitment to covering breaking news, monitoring local government and public institutions, while highlighting what’s happening in your community will not falter. We remain your hometown news source.
Since its founding in 1848, the Athens Messenger has left a legacy of journalistic integrity. We look forward to upholding this standard and serving you for many years to come.
