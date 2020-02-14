NELSONVILLE — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office has continued it’s work against drug dealers and traffickers with a search warrant executed on Poplar Street resulting in three arrests Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that its Major Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant at 832 Poplar St., Nelsonville after a “lengthy” investigation. The Athens County Special Response Team secured the scene, and found suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, over $350 in cash and a handgun.
The handgun had previously been reported stolen within the county.
Because of these findings, four Nelsonville residents were arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail by the Nelsonville Police Department. Those individuals are:
Justin M. Warren, 26, of Nelsonville, was charged with drug trafficking, a felony of the fourth degree; drug possession, a felony of the fifth degree; possession of a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree; and possession of criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree.
Tiffany Flowers, 40, of Nelsonville, was charged with drug trafficking, a felony of the fourth degree; drug possession, a felony of the fifth degree; possession of a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree; and possession of criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree.
Michael A. Miller, 30, of Nelsonville, was arrested on a warrant from an unrelated case.
Jacob H. Smith, 38, of Nelsonville, had arrest warrants from unrelated cases. He is facing charges of driving under an FRA suspension, and aggravated menacing. He is being held on a $10,000 bond, no 10 percent allowed.
The Athens County Dog Warden, which is a position maintained by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, also removed two dogs from the residence.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with this case.
