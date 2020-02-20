A group of 8th grade Athens Middle School students spearheaded a project to honor Athens County’s only African-American lawyer, culminating in a celebration of the man’s life on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
The project was pitched to them by their teacher, Angela Hall, who had heard of the first black attorney in Athens from a retired Athens attorney, William Walker, and hoped the students would be willing to work on telling the story of Athens’ black attorney. Soon after, the students formed the Athens Middle School 8th Grade Andrew Jackson Davison Club (AJD Club).
Andrew Jackson Davison is not present in the 1876 composite of members of the Athens County Bar Association, which is hung in Courtroom A of the Athens County Courthouse, in spite of practicing law in Athens and being a member of the association.
Why he was not included is not known — perhaps Davison did not want to be included, or perhaps it was yet another racial slight to add to a list he had experienced throughout his life. That list was likely too long to remember: Davison started his life as a slave in Alabama, and through many twists and turns, was able to study law, earn his license and practice law in Ohio.
In 1863, Davison escaped from slavery. With the help of two Union soldiers, he was able to make it to Ashtabula County, Ohio, and earned an education in law from two white attorneys willing to help a black man. He was able to secure a position at the Ohio Statehouse, but was forced to work as a porter and bathroom attendant, not a lawyer.
In 1873, Davison married his wife, Eliza, and they moved to Athens. Eliza has just an interesting tale as Davison, having served a cook for Gen. George Custer in the Civil War.
“Andrew Jackson Davison and his family moved to Athens County to become the first and to this day the only African-American attorney to actively practice law in the county, and where he practiced until his death in 1922,” Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said during the Tuesday night function.
Davison and his family bought a house on what was at that point known as Dean Avenue, now named West Washington Street, in what at that point was a predominately black neighborhood.
“Which at the time was noteworthy for a once-enslaved man in the racial atmosphere after the war,” Patterson said. “Through his hard work and focused dedication of securing an education, a license to practice law, (he) became a successful attorney in Athens and Athens County and was known locally and throughout the state for his legal acumen and political activism while facing a lifetime of discrimination and injustice.”
A portrait of Davison was hung Wednesday afternoon in the Athens County Courthouse Courtroom A to help right the injustice Davison experienced. A similar celebration of Davison’s wife, Eliza, was held in 1934 when students raised pennies to erect a headstone for her grave.
During the Tuesday night event, many aspects of black American history and culture were showcased. The Black National Anthem was sung by Rhys Carr, and two additional songs were sung by Otis and Ivy Crockron.
Patricia Thomas, an OU graduate with a number of accolades and a respected actress, playwright and director/producer, performed a scene from The Escape of Jane as Miss Jane, escaping a plantation with her seven children. It was also an introduction to the work of the Mount Zion Preservation Society.
Jessie Roberson, an associate professor in the OU College of Business and previously a practicing attorney (but not in Athens), gave the night’s keynote address. He spoke of the struggles he faced, but focused on the struggles his family has faced historically, from his grandparents giving up time with their children to allow them to get a good education, to his mom’s commitment to education and support of the NAACP. He noted that he is himself a 2nd generation black college graduate, and that his mother stopped short of getting her third degree.
“Part of the reason that she stopped is there weren’t really a lot of opportunities for her in 1957 in the south,” he said. “The only place she could work was the Post Office down the street.”
He noted that until more recently, he did not speak about his and his family’s experience with racism and discrimination during his classes at OU. He has since changed that practice.
“Things like the history of law, history of discrimination in the law, the concept of separate but equal and what does that mean...really makes a lot more sense when you can put a face on it,” he said. “In reality, the law is part of a system that pervasively limited or denied social, economic, educational and political opportunities. To understand the magnitude of what when on behind the Civil Rights movement you really have to understand a little of the history before and after.”
Roberson said that to understand American history, black history must be included and celebrated, as it is a large part of the American story.
“Most people know too little about other peoples’ history, less still about other people’s lives,” Roberson said. “If more people shared their foundation of a little Black history, they would have a deeper understanding of many current events.”
Roberson finished his speech by noting that some people live through life’s hard lessons, others learn about them from those who “lived through the challenges and lived to tell the tale,” and a third group only know what they’re taught in history books.
“It is critically important to understand that while we all have a personal story...it’s only when we find ways to weave those stories together, that we find our American story,” Roberson said, before speaking of the AJD Club. “You have raised extraordinary kids ... these students perceived an injustice, and worked hard to make it right. They devoted time and effort to understanding who this man was and worked to assure that he gets recognition he deserves.”
A short documentary produced by members of the AJD Club was shown detailing Davison’s life, and Ada Woodson Adams was awarded the club’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work.
Before the closing remarks, four brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, a historically black fraternity that hosts the MLK Jr. Silent March and celebrations each year at OU, performed as a stepping team.
