LOGAN — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has selected 18 business leaders from across Ohio to be part of a newly created economic advisory board.
“Just as we have looked to [medical] experts to help us move through this crisis, we are also looking to [business] experts as we move forward and as we come out of this and as we focus on our economic recovery,” remarked DeWine during last Thursday’s daily press conference.
The economic advisory board meets by phone twice a week and discusses what the governor is doing at the state level and how the group of business leaders can help find a way out of the problems many businesses are facing.
One of these business leaders is Mike Brooks, chairman with Rocky Boots. Brooks said he was excited to find out that the governor had selected him to be a part of this board but knows the role of trying to resolve some of the economic issues that have occurred due to COVID-19 is no easy task.
“Businesses throughout the state are really challenged right now,” remarked Brooks.
He added that there may be no easy way for some small businesses to come back from this. For restaurants and businesses with 75 or less employees, Brooks feels this could have devastating future impacts if they are closed for months.
“From a business standpoint, I hope and pray that this doesn’t go on for months because it is going to hurt small, medium sized and large businesses,” remarked Brooks. “It is a challenge but there is nothing anyone can do about it besides try and keep employees safe and do the very best to compensate them and help them make ends meet.”
He added that even Rocky Brands has seen setbacks and changes in the last several weeks.
One of the changes is that their corporate office employees have been working from home for the last two weeks.
The physical retail part of the business is currently shut down but they are still selling their products online. The state has allowed Rocky’s distribution center to remain open but they are down to one shift instead of two.
Brooks added that their factory in Puerto Rico, which he said has about 700 employees, was shut down for two weeks, reopening just this week. Their factory in the Dominican Republic with roughly 1,000 employees was still shut down as of Wednesday.
Brooks said he knows that this is possibly the most difficult situation DeWine has ever been faced with so he is prepared to do the very best he can to help resolve some of the financial hardships that businesses across the state have felt.
