William Milam, who authorities say was involved with the murder of Chris Meadows in 2018, was sentenced in Athens County Common Pleas Court Friday, June 12.
Meadows’ body was found in an unmarked grave in September 2018 near Shade, and three men — Ronald Smith, 37, of Shade, William Milam, 34, of Nelsonville, and Benjamin Cochran, 31 of The Plains — were charged with murder and kidnapping, as well as aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with Meadows’ death.
Smith has been accused of ordering Cochran and Milam to bring Meadows to him at Smith’s Meigs County residence on Darwin Road, in Shade. Prosecutors have asserted that Meadows died during the alleged kidnapping.
“We still have a belief of what the cause of death was, based on the evidence we have,” County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in 2018. The belief is that Meadows was strangled, allegedly by Milam, with a cord, Blackburn said.
A cord that was recovered as evidence was allegedly found in Milam’s possession, according to Assistant County Prosecutor Meg Saunders.
On Friday, June 12, Milam appeared in court for a change of plea and sentencing for charges of involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; kidnapping, a felony of the first degree; gross abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree; and tampering evidence, a felony of the third degree. An originally leveled charge of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, was amended to a charge of involuntary manslaughter due to a plea agreement. In addition, a second unclassified felony charge of murder was dismissed.
Milam was sentenced to 20 years in prison with potential for judicial release after 10 years, and five years of post-release control. He is also required to be registered as a violent offender. The maximum penalty Judge Patrick Lang could have handed down would have been 26 years with a maximum fine of $52,500.
The autopsy report, noting that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, states that no evidence of traumatic injuries or natural disease was found. There was toxicological evidence of methamphetamine use.
The autopsy, performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, describes Meadows’ neck as “unremarkable.”
“Examination of the soft tissues of the neck, including strap muscles and large vessels, reveals no abnormalities. The hyoid bone and larynx are intact,” the report states.
Saunders said it’s her understanding that those findings do not rule out strangulation as a cause of death.
“That is what the evidence has shown us,” Saunders asserted. She also noted that Meadows’ body “was in the ground a very long period of time.”
Meadows was reported missing in July 2018 and his body was found in early September in an unmarked grave on a tree farm
near Shade.
Meadows’ girlfriend, Cheyanne Holly, was arrested on a municipal court charge of obstructing justice in September 2018, but was instead indicted on a tampering with evidence charge. Bond was set at $10,000 in municipal court, with posting of 10 percent allowed, but she was jailed for failure to post the bond.
According to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, Meadows allegedly left Holly’s residence with at least one of the suspects, Cochran, in the early morning hours of July 25. Blackburn said authorities believe Meadows died at about 4:45 a.m. on that date. Authorities have not made public a cause of death.
Blackburn has said before that investigators believe that Smith blamed Meadows for a break-in at his (Smith’s) residence in Meigs County, near Shade. Both Smith and then 23-year-old Meadows lived on Darwin Road.
The charges that were filed in municipal court alleged that Smith ordered Cochran and Milam to bring Meadows to him at Smith’s residence. Blackburn has said Meadows died during the course of the alleged kidnapping, and that Milam, Smith and Cochran allegedly took Meadows’ body and buried it with the assistance of James Pascol, 59, the caretaker of the tree farm.
Blackburn said Meadow’s body was found on a Kings Road tree farm, with debris used to try to conceal the grave. Kings Road, which is Athens County Road 45, is southeast of Shade.
According to Blackburn, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office had received information about the area where the body had been buried, and Pascol led authorities to the grave.
Pascol, of Shade, was sentenced in November 2018 to four years in prison for gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the burial of Meadows. He has been in prison since November 2018, and in August 2019 his attorney asked Athens County Common Pleas Court to suspend execution of Pascol’s sentence and place him on community control.
Meadows’ body was buried on a tree farm where Pascol was a caretaker, authorities have said. Pascol was released on December 12, 2019 due to a judicial release, and he was placed on post-release control for five years. He must not leave Ohio, drink alcohol or enter any bars.
Smith, one of the original individuals charged, was also indicted in December 2018 on a charge of illegal cultivation of marijuana, a charge that resulted from the investigation of Meadows’ death.
According to a document filed by the prosecution on Wednesday, a Sept. 4, 2018 search of Smith’s residence found an indoor marijuana growing operation and a total of 65 marijuana plants. The defense is challenging the validity of the search warrant, which prosecutors are arguing was valid.
