Arrests were made and citations issued last weekend during the first major blockfest of the season.
Hundreds of people attended Milliron Fest and Mill Fest block parties held last weekend in the Mill and Palmer streets’ neighborhood on the east side of Athens.
Milliron Fest kicked off the first fest of the season on a chilly Friday evening followed by Mill Fest that started Saturday morning and lasted long into the day even as high winds blasted Athens.
Athens’ Deputy Service-Safety Director Andrew Chiki said the Athens Police Department did not have any arrests directly related to the fests. He said APD issued nine Nuisance Party declarations.
According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Investigative Unit arrested a total of 34 individuals on 51 charges during the fest, Chiki said. Those charges ranged from Underage Alcohol, Fake ID, Obstruction of Official Business, Falsification, Resisting Arrest, Open Container, and Littering. One business, the Marathon gas station, on Stimson Avenue, also was issued an Administrative Violation notice for Sale/Furnishing alcohol to underage persons. Avenue. Chiki said nearly all the arrests resulted in individuals being cited and released.
Athens EMS Chief Rick Callebs said there were three requests for service at Mill Fest. He said one person was taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Emergency Room while the other two were persons under arrest were evaluated, but not treated or transported.
Chiki confirmed reports that APD Mounted Unit — police officers riding horses — was on hand for the fest just as they are for all larger gatherings.
“They will continue to be used throughout the rest of the spring fest season,” he said.
Many years ago at least as far back as the 1970s and 1980s, more than a few of Ohio University’s college greens had their own spring festivals before they morphed into the big parties by Mill/Palmer streets.
Chiki said no permit is needed for each house to participate in the spontaneous Mill Street block parties that happen in March each year.
“Neighborhood fests like Mill Fest are unsanctioned events that occur primarily in off-campus student neighborhood areas,” he said. “The City of Athens plans and prepares for fest season annually in coordination with many area public safety agencies as well as Ohio University.”
Palmer Fest is a similar festival in May that draws thousands of revelers. In May 2009, partiers set furniture on fire in the street and assaulted police officers and firefighters who attempted to put out the blaze.
During spring festivals past and present, people gather for music, maybe to play beer pong and party in the shadow of one the top party schools in the nation. An online guide that provides information and reviews, Niche ranked Ohio University as the 14th top party school in the nation for 2022.
During Mill Fest, partygoers carried around plastic jugs known as a “Black Out Rage Gallon,” or BORG for short, that is made from some of the same ingredients as this drink was mixed years ago when these homemade alcohol/Kool-Aid concoctions, then known by different names such as “Hairy Buffalo” or “Purple Jesus” and which were often served from a bathtub or trash can usually with pre-soaked fruit.
“A noted item this year that is different than previous fests was the introduction of a homemade mixed drink concoction called ‘BORG’ made in a gallon container that students were carrying around,” Chiki said.
Chiki said these gallon jugs are in violation of Ohio’s open container laws and are an easy way to be arrested. He advised people to be aware of the risks associated with drinking.
“The City would encourage anyone considering making this drink mix to be aware of Ohio’s laws on alcohol,” he said. “Additionally, buying up gallons of distilled water for this purpose has the unintended consequence of making it difficult to buy and access this type of water for people that need it for medical devices such as CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines. Please be mindful of what you are drinking, how much you are drinking, and the risks associated with drinking something with unknown contents.”
Big crowds, including many students from other universities staying in Athens last weekend, walked to the Mill Street area from campus and the surrounding neighborhoods that had parking shortages, particularly in the West State Street end of town. Chiki said Mill Fest was not as big as Halloween.
“The crowd size of Mill Fest was about average for what we would expect for a fest when the weather is nice,” he said. “While we do not have an official crowd size count, it is much smaller than Halloween even if it feels larger. This is primarily because of how concentrated the parties are in one small geographic area rather than all over the City and the much larger uptown area.”
While some things have changed, a lot of things remain the same. Chiki said these festivals have become more safe than they once were.
“Over the last 15 years the fests, while large, are a much safer environment than they once were,” he said. “The planning and support during the day of the fests does require quite a bit of overtime and additional assistance that would not be needed otherwise.”
Worth noting, Athens experienced some high winds Saturday starting around noon so first responders were busy during Mill Fest.
“While the fest was occurring, emergency personnel were also being dispatched to respond to downed trees on roads and power lines throughout the City due to high winds on Saturday,” Chiki said.
Miles Layton is the Ohio Region Editor for the Adams Publishing Group.
