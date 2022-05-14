A Millfield man was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Glouster Police Department, executed a search warrant at 1 South Eighth Street, Jacksonville.
During the search, units found Mac Donald Carsey, age 53 of Millfield, hiding in a bathtub. Carsey had multiple felony warrants out of Athens County.
Units also located suspected fentanyl, fentanyl-related abuse instruments, methamphetamine abuse instruments and a loaded 9mm handgun within the residence.
Investigation and interviews were conducted, and it was determined that Carsey had just trafficked an amount of fentanyl to a female in the residence, while being in possession of a 9mm handgun and while a child was present. Carsey was then transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Charges on Carsey for Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony in the third degree, having Weapons Under Disability a felony in the third degree, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs a felony in the fourth degree, will be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury. Charges on additional suspects are pending BCI&I lab results.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, and McConnelsville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
