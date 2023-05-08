Icons

Charles “Charlie” Grinstead, 88, of Millfield, (shown on the left) was drafted by the United States Army at the age of 22. Grinstead was sent to Fort Hood, Texas, in 1958, where he completed 16 weeks of basic training and met Elvis Presley.

 Photo Submitted by 360 Journalism School Tri-County Career Center and High School’s New Media+ program.

TRIMBLE — The back door opens slowly; a short white-haired man in a dark navy blue rain jacket struts around the corner, stepping up into the entry, as he ignores the “Employees Only” sign.


Alabama Martin is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s New Media+ program.

