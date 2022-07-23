A Millfield man is headed to prison for four years after violating community control and admitting guilt to new charges.
Mac Carsey, 54, was serving community control for a conviction of receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools and vandalism. In May, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office filed a notice of violation in the case, alleging Carsey was found to be in possession of fentanyl and a gun and that he failed to enter the STAR Community Justice Center program he was ordered to complete.
Carsey appeared Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court, where he pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound (a third-degree felony) and aggravated menacing (a first-degree misdemeanor). Carsey also admitted to violating the terms of his community control.
Judge Patrick Lang sentenced Carsey to two years in prison on the third-degree felony to run consecutive to two years on the underlying prison term from the community control revocation. Lang imposed 180 days for the misdemeanor charge to run concurrent to the rest of the cases for a total of four years in prison.
Carsey was ordered to pay nearly $3,500 in restitution to victims in the cases.
On May 10, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office’s Chief Investigator Jay Barrett contacted the Major Crimes Task Force in reference to potential drug trafficking at a Jacksonville residence. The prosecutor’s office executed a search warrant, along with Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Glouster Police Department. During the search, drugs and a firearm was found on Carsey.
