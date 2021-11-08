Exactly 91 years after the worst mine disaster in Ohio history, a group of Millfield neighbors gathered near the site of the explosion to mark the anniversary.
“We want to thank these miners and apologize to them,” said Millfield resident Marjorie Lee, who hosted the event. “We also want to thank the land, and also apologize to the land. And we also want to recognize that those weren’t the only people who died here, in the context of all the indigenous people that were here before there were ever any miners here.”
The Millfield mine disaster killed 82 people, according to the Ohio Historical Society. Among the dead were many miners as well as coal company executives, who happened to be touring the mine that day to inspect safety equipment.
“Almost every house was touched by death,” Sigmund Kozma recalled in an interview included in Burr Beard’s 2018 documentary about the disaster.
According to the documentary, many households in Millfield lost multiple family members to the disaster, with one family losing a father and four sons.
Kozma, the last survivor of the disaster, passed away in 2009.
According to Beard’s documentary, the disaster occurred at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 5, 1930 at the Sunday Creek Coal Company Poston Mine Number 6.
Residents convened at Lee’s farm, Sunday Creek Sanctuary, at the time and date of the disaster. Sunday Creek Sanctuary offers learning opportunities, rest and creative/retreat space for LGBTQ Black, Indigenous, and other people of color.
Lee shared details about the disaster, positioning those gathered within the history’s geography. Lee said it was beneath the ground just down the hill from the gathering that 19 miners were trapped. These individuals were pulled out of the mine the day after the explosion, Lee said — all alive, but only two conscious.
Lee said they believe the explosion that created the disaster occurred just up the hill, on the property of Lee’s neighbor, Sarah Brown.
Brown, who is still in the process of moving onto the Millfield property, attended the gathering and said learning about the history of the disaster was “very surprising and impactful.”
“I don’t know what emotion to apply to it, but I’m now more connected with the history of this land, and it brings awareness to those that were here before me,” Brown said.
The gathering moved from Lee’s property up the road, to a location Lee identified as the site of an air shaft from which miners were removed, mostly deceased. The group held a moment of silence at the location, before returning to Lee’s property, where Lee read aloud the names of the victims.
Dustin Lee, Marjorie Lee’s husband, shared his own sense of connection to the history of the disaster.
“As a person who is I guess enough from here — and also grew up very blue collar and had that influence in my life, and watched someone who was in my family hurt himself for capitalism over the years, I think it’s very important to honor that, but also realize that’s not the way that things need to move forward,” Dustin Lee said. “I don’t know how that changes. But doing things like this are very important. I just think about being stuck in that horrible atmosphere. So thank you for helping us to maintain the energy here, because it gets pretty heavy.”
The Millfield Christian Church did not hold its annual commemoration of the anniversary this year due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Debbie Koons, the church’s minister, said that prior to the pandemic, the church had not missed an observation of the anniversary since the 1960s. Koons said the decision not to hold the ceremony was “heart wrenching” but necessary, as many of the event’s usual attendees are elderly and more at risk of severe disease.
Koons hopes to properly mark last year’s 90th anniversary of the disaster in 2022, in the way the church has always marked the day: with a service, pancake breakfast and walk to the memorial by the Millfield Post Office.
Koons said acknowledging the anniversary remains extremely valuable.
“The value is to keep in mind that for many many families up and down this whole valley — not just in Millfield — but this whole valley was dotted with mines, and for those people it was their lifeline,” Koons said.
