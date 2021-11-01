A lease agreement between the United States Postal Service and the owner of the Millfield Post Office building should keep the location open for at least three years, ending several weeks of uncertainty about the post office’s future.
John Stier, the building owner, said he and the Postal Service reached a five-year lease agreement, with the opportunity for two five-year renewals. A cancellation clause would allow the Postal Service to terminate the lease agreement after three years, however.
“If they can build the business up, I don’t think it’ll get closed,” Stier said.
USPS Communications Specialist Naddia Dhalai confirmed a lease agreement had been reached but declined to comment further.
As The Athens Messenger reported, USPS announced in September that the Millfield Post Office would be suspended. The announcement disappointed many local residents, who cited concerns about losing a community institution and the additional travel that would be needed to reach the nearest post office, particularly for the elderly, those without transportation and people with low income.
The initial announcement also raised a number of questions due to contradictory accounts provided by the Postal Service’s letter to the community, USPS communications specialists, and Stier.
Two days before the suspension was scheduled to take effect, on Oct. 20, USPS announced its indefinite postponement, as the Messenger reported. Now, it appears the suspension has been averted entirely.
Stier continues to doubt the Postal Service’s original explanation for the now-scrapped suspension, claiming USPS never contacted him regarding the “lease and safety issues” referenced in its announcement, including pooling water during heavy rains and overflow issues with the septic tank.
“It was nothing but a big lie about the overflow thing. It has never overflowed,” Stier said.
Stier said he agreed to replace the septic tank regardless. However, Stier alleged the replacement is unnecessary, especially given that he agreed to cover the cost of pumping the septic tank.
“I’m not trying to make an enemy here, but it’s my personal opinion they were just exercising authority,” Stier said. “Why else would they insist I replace it, if I’m taking care of the pumping? It just didn’t make much sense to me.”
Stier said he believes the Postal Service originally intended to close the Millfield Post Office due to unprofitability, but that public pressure helped keep the location open.
Stier cited the efforts of post office patrons, the Messenger’s coverage of the issue, and the efforts of the Athens County Commissioners, who sent a letter asking USPS officials to reconsider the Millfield Post Office suspension.
“We need to thank the commissioners and the local people who supported the post office, and encourage people to use the post office,” Stier said. “The only way it’s going to last is if people support it.”
