MILLFIELD – Isaac Irwin, a 9-year-old from Millfield, will compete with the best off-road racers in the world on Sunday, May 23 at the John Penton Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC). The Millfield stop will be round seven of the 13-stop GNCC.
Isaac is a fourth grade student at The Plains Elementary. He has been racing motorcycles for two years, and competes in the highly competitive 65 CC 7-9 class. He is currently ranked 8th out of 48 in his class for the national championship, and rides a 2021 Yamaha YZ 65 with help from his sponsors, Fly Racing, Rodney and Susan Bennett, Senge Graphics, Dunlop Tires, Twin Air and his parents.
So far this year, Isaac has competed in GNCC rounds in the states of South Carolina, Georgia and Indiana. This is the first year Isaac has contested the prestigious series for a national title. In addition to the GNCC, Isaac also competes in Wexcr, Fast Traxx, Wildwood and XCCR
More than 1,500 racers are expected to compete over the weekend, as the event includes four-wheeled ATV racing on Saturday and dirt bikes on Sunday. Classes range from riders as young as four and as old as the 60-plus divisions. The top GNCC pro classes feature some of the world’s top riders, including talent from England, Europe and Australia.
“The unique thing about GNCC Racing is that an average racer gets to race alongside some of the top racers from across the world,” GNCC Trail Boss Jeff Russell said. “Even with all of this talent, local racers always seem to have an advantage because the course is so similar to the terrain they’re used to riding.”
The tough local terrain makes for a great equalizer when it comes to the talent. Racers will start together on a massive Starting Line before rushing onto a course featuring tight trails, mud and rolling hills. Spectators can watch the action from a variety of vantage points throughout the course, which will be marked on race day.
Saturday’s race format starts with Youth racers starting at 8 a.m., Micro (50cc) ATV racers at 9:15 a.m., Micro (50cc) bike racers at 10 a.m., Amateurs racing at 11 a.m., and the Pros and top amateurs at 2 p.m., rain or shine. Sunday’s race format will also begin with Youth racers starting at 8 a.m., then move onto Amateurs at 10 a.m., followed by the Pros and top amateurs at 1 p.m., rain or shine. GNCC events are grueling, endurance races, with Youth riders racing for 90 minutes, Amateurs two hours, and the Pros a whopping three hours. Isaac will race on Sunday with the youth division starting at 8 am for a grueling 1 1/2 hours.
Spectator passes run $25 for adults and $10 for kids (6-11), and ages 5 and under are free for the full weekend. Gate admission includes pro pit access and free pro autograph sessions beginning at 11 a.m. on race days. According to GNCC, the economic impact for a community hosting an event of this magnitude is estimated in excess of $1.3 million dollars.
