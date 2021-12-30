NELSONVILLE — Milo’s Whole World Gourmet LLC, a locally owned and operated specialty foods manufacturer, is looking to grow its operations with a $1 million facility expansion set to open by spring 2022.
The new 2,100 square foot facility will have upgraded machinery and other equipment designed to ensure the safety and consistency of products, according to a release from the company. A product development/ quality control lab will be added with the expansion to help get recipes ready for commercial production.
“We have been experiencing exponential growth,” said founder and owner Jonathan Milo Leal. “This new facility will allow us to turbo-charge our growth, and take on larger customers that we haven’t had the capacity to handle to date.”
Milo’s Whole World Gourmet currently employs 12 people but with the expansion, they expect to be able to add on three to six more employees. On top of that, all of the work going into the building construction is being completed by Athens area companies. The facility was designed by Jim Thomas of BDT Architects, with general contracting provided by Mike Myers Construction. Plumbing is being done by Thompson Plumbing, electrical by Sun Electric, and HVAC by Airclaws.
The company received a $50,000 equipment grant from JobsOhio to assist in their growth.
The company, which owns Brownwood Farms and Vino de Milo brand products, was started in 2003 with help from ACENet. Leal was an Ohio University graduate with a diverse background, growing up in Nepal and Mexico.
Beyond producing their own products, the company co-packs those of others, a process where companies outsource packing responsibilities to another with greater capability.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the longtime support of the Athens-area community,” said Leal. “Our growth and success are built on the foundation of this incredible community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.