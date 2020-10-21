A virtual even highlights the specific health and wellness concerns facing people of color in Appalachia will be held on Friday.

The Racial Equity Coalition of Athens’ Health and Wellness committee is hosting the virtual panel and community roundtable discussion on Oct. 23, Friday, to talk about the challenges and needs of people of color in Appalachia when accessing health care. Through this roundtable and panel discussion, the coalition aims to identify barriers to accessing care and brainstorm strategies to overcome them. This event aims to increase the local health sector’s awareness and inspire collaboration to creates better health outcomes and inclusive practices for people of color.

The virtual event will include a panel discussion with local health practitioners of color to discuss many of their lived experiences personally and professionally. Following the panel, participants will engage in a virtual roundtable discussion. The panelists include:

  • Ms. Cherri Hendricks- Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), OhioHealth-O’Bleness Hospital
  • Dr. Harold Thompson, DO, Emergency Medicine, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital
  • Mr. Reggie Robinson- Athens Division of Community Service (DCS) Manager, Level II Ohio Certified Prevention Specialist
  • Mrs. Vanessa Morgan- Ohio University OMSAR, Coordinator for Multicultural Advising, and African American Student Success.
  • Student Doctor, Alicia Rodgers- Ohio University Heritage College of Medicine, OMS IV, Primary Care Associate

This event is open to all area health professionals, students, and community members. The discussion will be conducted using Zoom. To join the event, you can register at http://bit.ly/minorityhealthpanel_reg.


