COLUMBUS –A local low-level criminal case stemming from a 2018 incident is now the subject of a federal lawsuit against three Logan Police officers, one former officer, and an unidentified guard at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. The plaintiff, Andrew M. Smigelski of Sugar Grove, alleges that he was subjected to unlawful search and seizure and excessive force during the course of being arrested, charged and jailed in connection with an alleged dispute he had with his neighbors.
The officers are being sued as individuals, not in their official capacities.
Smigelski has already lost an appeal of his 2019 conviction in Hocking County Municipal Court for menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. In a decision released Nov. 1, 2019, Ohio’s Fourth District Court of Appeals rejected Smigelski’s claims that his conviction should be overturned because his defense attorney had provided ineffective counsel; the prosecutor in his case had made factual misrepresentations in her closing statements; and his conviction was not supported by the evidence.
Acting as his own attorney, Smigelski then filed a civil rights lawsuit last year in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division. In it he named as defendants six officers of the Logan Police and one former officer; Logan City Law Director Abigail Saving; Hocking County Judge Jonah Saving; Logan Mayor Greg Fraunfelter; the city of Logan; the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office including the sheriff and a deputy; Hocking County; the regional jail and individual guards; the FBI and unknown agents of the bureau; and his neighbors.
A judge on the federal court has tossed out much of that legal complaint. In a report, recommendation and order issued Dec. 4, Magistrate Judge Kimberly A. Jolson did grant Smigelski’s request to proceed with his case in forma pauperis, meaning he can bring his suit without being liable for its costs. Jolson also green-lighted Smigelaki to pursue his claims against an unnamed regional jail guard for allegedly unconstitutional collection of his DNA; Logan Police Detective Gregg Cluley for alleged misrepresentation in obtaining a search warrant; and LPD officers Ryan Gabriel and Ben Skinner, and former officer Josh Mowery, for alleged use of excessive force. The officers can be held liable only in their individual capacities, not in their official roles.
According to reporting in The Logan Daily News from May 2020, one of the remaining defendants, Mowery, left the police department after pleading guilty in Hocking County Common Pleas Court to complicity to theft beyond the scope and dereliction of duty, in connection with the theft of money from the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Jolson recommended that all Smigelski’s other claims and named defendants be dismissed for reasons ranging from official immunity to a failure to show direct involvement in the alleged rights violations, to a failure to state an actionable claim against a defendant.
In January of this year Smigelski, acting in response to Jolson’s order, filed an amended complaint naming as defendants only Cluley, Gabriel, Skinner, Mowery and an unknown jail guard, and alleging only two counts of illegal search and seizure – for DNA collection and a falsified search warrant – and one count of excessive force by the police.
For the two search-and-seizure claims, Smigelski is asking for a total of at least $8 million in compensatory damages, plus the maximum punitive damages allowed by law. He also wants, among other relief, written admission that the allegations in his complaint are true; verbal and written apologies; an injunction to remove all illegally collected DNA from government databases; and an impartial review of all cases handled by any of the four police officers named in his suit.
The story of the criminal case that led to the federal litigation is long and complicated. According to a summary by the state appeals court in its 2019 ruling, while living in Logan Smigelski “became involved in a dispute with his neighbors... that led to his being arrested and charged with inducing panic, menacing, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.”
The menacing charge stemmed from the neighbor dispute; the others were added after Logan Police arrested Smigelski at his home on the menacing count. The dispute with a neighbor couple was apparently based at least in part on a strong difference of views about supporting the military and law enforcement; one of the neighbors testified that the couple were open and vocal in their support, but that Smigelski claimed that members of local law enforcement committed serious crimes.
Smigelski had also written a letter to The Logan Daily News about a week before his arrest, criticizing local law enforcement for having held a full-scale safety exercise drill with an active shooter scenario at a local elementary school. He complained that the sheriff’s office and Logan Police were “doing their best to make our schools look like a war zone,” and were “employing terror tactics against the community and school children.”
One of the neighbors filed a police complaint on Sept. 11, 2018, alleging that Smigelski had made threatening remarks to her. This led to the menacing charge, which led to Mowery, who was reportedly a personal friend of the neighbors, going to Smigelski’s home the next day to arrest him. When Smigelski refused to come out – Mowery claimed he saw a gun in Smigelski’s hand, a claim that Smigelski denies – Mowery called in a special response team (SRT) and added more charges.
In his original federal complaint, Smigelski alleged among other things that when Mowery came to his home the officer peered in the window with his gun drawn, then called in the SRT. During the course of his arrest, Smigelski claims that he was assaulted by officers of both the sheriff’s office and Logan Police, including Mowery, who grabbed him by the back of the neck and slammed his head into concrete; Skinner, who “piled onto” him and tasered him; and Gabriel, who with other officers “brutally restrained” him.
Smigelski claims that Clulely made a number of false accusations to obtain a warrant to search his house – and also made false statements about the case to The Logan Daily News.
The complaint against the jail guard is based on the fact that Smigelski’s DNA was collected at the jail, which under Ohio law should only happen with arrestees charged with felonies.
Regarding the excessive force claims, Magistrate Judge Jolson concluded in her report, recommendation and order that Smigelski’s allegations, “on their face, state a plausible excessive force claim” against Mowery, Gabriel and Skinner in their personal capacities, but not in their official roles.
Regarding the search warrant complaint, Jolson noted that during Smigelski’s trial, the prosecution conceded that the warrant was deficient. Because Smigelski has not shown that the Logan Police had a custom or policy leading to bad warrants, he cannot hold Cluley liable in his official capacity, but as to his personal liability, Jolson wrote, “while the facts of the case may show otherwise, (Smigelski) has pled enough to state a plausible illegal search claim against him.”
As for the DNA collection complaint, Jolson found that because Smigelski alleges he was charged only with misdemeanors, not any felonies, his claim on these grounds “survives this initial screen” and can proceed.
In motions filed earlier this month, the four police defendants asked the federal court for an extension of time in which to file answers to Smigelski’s lawsuit.
****
Jim Phillips is the editor of The Logan Daily News
