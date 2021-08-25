A missing man was found dead Tuesday inside a crashed vehicle in Athens County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
On Tuesday, at approximately 10:13 a.m., troopers at the Athens Post were requested by the Athens Police Department to assist in locating Jeremy Dotson, 44, of Coolville who had been missing for five days.
At 2:10 p.m., a crash scene was located on US-50 near milepost 21 in Athens County, according to a media release. The driver, Dotson, was found deceased inside the vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Challenger.
Dotson was traveling east on US-50 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck multiple trees before coming to final rest, the release said.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Athens Police Department, Rome Township Fire Department and the Athens County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
