Customers of both Internet and electric utilities experienced outages this past weekend.
On Saturday, AEP Ohio reported Saturday that heavy rain and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour downed power lines and trees across the state, knocking out power to almost 47,000 customers.
Service was reportedly out in The Plains and parts of the city of Athens, according to Messenger customers.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, scattered outages were still reported in the AEP Ohio service area, but none were reported in Athens County.
Both Verizon and AT&T customers reported Internet and mobile phone service outages this weekend.
According to Verizon customer service, its service outage began in Ohio and spread to the West Virginia and Kentucky border on Sunday.
A statement released by the company said it was aware of the issue.
“A third-party fiber cut is causing service interruption for some customers in parts of the Charleston-Huntington area,” Verizon’s statement said. “Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working with our vendor partners to resolve this issue quickly.”
According to outage.report, a website that tells visitors about cellphone data outages, 180 reports about Verizon came in during a 24-hour period from Charleston, Hurricane, Saint Albans and Huntington, West Virginia; Athens, Ohio and 89 more cities. Of those calls, 67% reported no cell service, while 33% reported Verizon’s 4G LTE network was not working.
Verizon’s network covers 98% of the United States population, according to outage,report.
Verizon services were back online for most customers as of 6 a.m. Monday.
AT&T service outages were reported from July 21 until Monday in Ohio cities such as Athens, Cleveland, Columbus, Circleville, Akron and Dayton.
According to outage.report, out of the 70 reports for AT&T, 44% were for cell service down, 39% were for Internet down, 11% were for everything is down and 6% were for landline problems.
Attempts to contact Verizon and AT&T representatives for information were unsuccessful as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.