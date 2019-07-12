Note: This story appears in the Friday, July 12 newspaper on Page A3.
A mother accused of hampering the sexual assault investigation and prosecution of her son has pleaded guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business.
Amanda Humphrey, 43, of Nelsonville, entered the plea Wednesday as part of a plea agreement in which felony charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice were dismissed. However, the agreement required her to permanently surrender her Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate.
Humphrey worked as a police officer at the Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare hospital in Athens, and earlier this year was placed on paid administrative leave.
“Amanda Humphrey resigned her position as a Police Officer II at ABH, accepted effective today,” stated an email Thursday from Eric Wandersleben, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services.
Judge Patrick Lang fined Humphrey $750 and sentenced her to 90 days jail, but suspended the fine and jail time. As recommended in the plea agreement, Lang placed her on two years’ non-reporting probation.
County Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Pepper said Humphrey was accused of wiping her son’s phone of information and then downloading an app on her phone that would prevent a full download of her phone by analysts.
“Our analysts were able to remove the app, getting a complete download and all her text messages,” Pepper said. “There were messages discussing the deletion of his phone as well as texts discussing other ways she was trying to ‘investigate’ the case.”
Humphrey is the mother of 19-year-old Brandon Humphrey.
He was sentenced June 28 to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of rape, four counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery, all felonies, and one misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
