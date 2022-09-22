Tanya Conrath has until Monday to file a brief with the Ohio State Supreme Court explaining why her name should be on the November ballot as the Democratic candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives 94th district seat.
The court responded late Wednesday afternoon to Conrath's complaint filed Sept. 16. She is seeking to replace Ohio University student Rhyan Goodman, who won the Democratic nomination for the seat currently held by Republican Jay Edwards of Nelsonville. Goodman withdrew his candidacy shortly after the Aug. 2 primary.
Conrath, a local attorney, filed the lawsuit against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose after he recently ruled against her petition to replace Goodman on the ballot. The district contains all of Athens, Meigs and Morgan counties and part of Washington County.
After voting in a 2-2 tie along party lines on Aug. 17, the Athens County Board of Elections’ members turned the matter over to LaRose’s office for a determination.
Once Conrath files the brief, LaRose's office has three days to counter, followed by another three days for her campaign to respond to the Secretary of State's comments. There is no set deadline for the Court to make a final ruling.
Conrath told The Athens Messenger last week that “We’re hopeful the Ohio Supreme Court will see this was a partisan play to give Jay Edwards a free pass at re-election, and swiftly certify my candidacy. Voters are fed-up and deserve no less.”
Kathy Hecht, Athens County Democratic Central Committee chair, has said she has faith the court will rule in Conrath’s favor.
“I am very glad that Tanya has decided to challenge the (Secretary of State's) decision. I feel very strongly that she will prevail and be allowed to get on the ballot. It should be up to the voter’s to decide who they want as their representative. That’s how our democratic process is supposed to work,” Hecht said.
