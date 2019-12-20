On Saturday morning, a dozen or so individuals and groups lined up in front of the Athens County Public Library, ignoring the cold weather and armed with empty bags.
This is a monthly scene, one that precedes the monthly book sale, put on by the Friends of the Athens County Public Library on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Inside, volunteers had arranged all kinds of books and materials for sale. From hardcovers and paperbacks arranged by genre, which ranged from fiction, nonfiction, children’s and young adult books, mysteries, romance and much more, to CDs and DVDs, to jigsaw puzzles, it seemed anything one might seek at a library was on sale — three books for $1.
This has been a task the Friends group has tackled for decades. The group was founded in March 1980, Karen Harvey said. Harvey is the Friend’s group board president, and said that the book sale is one of the main efforts the Friends put on.
Between 12-15 volunteers sort books each Thursday morning, starting at 10 a.m. and working for upwards of two hours to sort the books that came in just that week.
“It takes all of us to get it all done,” Harvey said. “This is the one week where it’s a busy week, but the volunteers are wonderful. Unless they are sick or out of town, they will be there.”
The vast majority of these materials are donated to the library, and organized by volunteers throughout the month. It requires almost daily attention — donations come in sporadically, but must be organized by genre, condition and size before they are stored in boxes in a small closet.
“All the donations come from people around the county,” Harvey said. “Sometimes they come by the pickup truck load. It makes people feel good to know the books will be used again, rather than go to the landfill.”
Some items cannot be sold — those are typically recycled, if possible, or set on the free book shelf in the back of the library. Other books that can’t be sold but are still in good condition are sent to Ohio University, which sends them along to Better World Books, which uses the funds from selling the donated books to give back to libraries.
AS THE SALE STARTED Saturday morning and buyers streamed into the large meeting room at the Athens Public Library, it became clear that this was a beloved tradition for residents. The room, despite being packed with tables of books and folks perusing said books, was mostly silent. Only turning pages and a low hum of movement-created noise pervaded the sale.
Volunteers had spent the day prior setting the sale up — hanging signs for each genre, organizing the books in easy-to-browse patterns and ensuring the next boxes of books are staged for easy replacement of empty boxes. Ruth Althaus, a volunteer, said she enjoys helping out, and finds working with books enjoyable. She noted that most, if not all, of the volunteers involved are “book lovers.”
A new portion of the book sale is the increased attention to children’s books — which are of particular interest to Athens County residents, Harvey said.
“Four of the elementary schools in the county gave us books because they were replacing them,” she said. “We had so many we set up two tables in the lobby and six days a week one of us would come in and give out free children’s books. We got rid of an amazing number of children’s books in two months time.”
Harvey noted that Athens County has a great deal of young parents, and finding an affordable way to buy books for their youngsters is important to them. The free children’s books have been all given away, but a solid set of children’s books was available during the sale.
The monthly sales are not typically huge revenue earners — Harvey said about $25,000 is raised each year through the sales. The group also sends out newsletters twice a year with membership forms attached. That brings in some donations, Harvey said, and noted that the group cannot charge a lot for the books because “we don’t have the room to store them.” She noted that some books will be kept a few months if they don’t sell, but after that they will find a new way to get rid of it.
The goal, always, is to give the books new life and help the community.
“It’s not about the money we make,” Harvey said. “It’s that good will. People are thankful they can come in and get new books. The good will the library gets I think is just as good or better than any profit.”
The Friends of the Athens Public Library are always seeking new volunteers, and are currently seeking volunteers who are able to help with heavy lifting. Those interested in joining can do so by picking up a membership form at the Athens library, or by emailing the group at friendsofathenspubliclibrary@gmail.com.
