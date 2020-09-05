Students facing connectivity issues in the Athens City School District (ACSD) will receive help getting internet access, according to representatives for the District.
Many ACSD students first received Chromebooks and hotspot devices that allow for an internet connection after the District went to remote-learning in the spring. The hotspots were purchased with CARES Act funding, which the District received in phases.
During the first phase in the Spring, ACSD received around $560,000. Of that intial funding, $250,000 was used to purchase laptop computers for every teacher in the district so that they could work from home. The remaining $310,000 was used to pay employees who may have otherwise been laid off due to the pandemic.
The second phase granted the ACSD with $150,000. According to Supt. Tom Gibbs, half of that was sent on PPE and cleaning supplies, the second half was spent on additional Chromebooks for students. According to Gibbs, over the summer the District received more requests from District families for either Chromebooks or hotspots.
“We ended up literally using every one we had,” Gibbs said.
Last week, ACSD received a grant from BroadbandOhio Connectivity. Through this competitive grant, the District has purchased more hotspots and Chromebooks which are expected to arrive next week.
Hotspots and Chromebooks are currently being given to students based on need. New students to the district are first on the list, as they would not have received the technology in the spring. After the new students, students who are prioritized are:
Economically disadvantaged students, as defined for the Ohio Education Management Information System reporting, including,
- students on free lunch;
- Vulnerable children and youth as defined by the Ohio Department of Education;
- Students who might have chronic conditions; and
- Students who do not have other access to the internet.
“We’re doing what we can,” April Stewart, director of Online and Blended Learning for the ACSD said. “The top priority right now needs to go to our students.”
The 2020-2021 school year began for the ACSD on Aug. 31. Students will be learning remotely for at least the first nine weeks, at which point decision will be reassessed by the Board of Education.
“The beginning of any school year is very challenging. This year its just unfolding at our houses,” Board President Sean Parsons said. “We’re hanging tough.”
Connectivity issues are not exclusive to the ACSD, Nelsonville-York recently received a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and AEP Ohio to support community Wi-Fi access points.
“Internet connectivity has been a major barrier in Appalachian Ohio for far too long,” said Foundation for Appalachian Ohio President and CEO, Cara Dingus Brook. “We’re very grateful for AEP Ohio’s partnership in tackling this critical need, and we look forward to continuing to work together to advance digital equity. It’s essential that we realize the day when everyone in Appalachian Ohio has access to the internet.”
