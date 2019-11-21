Three more arraignments were held Thursday in connection to the 2018 death of Ohio University student Collin Wiant, with three additional men pleading innocent to various charges.
Among the arraigned Thursday was a former OU student who served as Sigma Pi chapter president during the time period that Wiant was a freshman pledge.
As has been reported, Wiant died Nov. 12, 2018 after being found unresponsive at 45 Mill St., Athens, which was an unofficial annex of the Sigma Pi fraternity. He died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion caused by inhaling gas from a container known colloquially as a “whippit.” The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office has alleged the container was purchased at a local business, Silver Serpent Exotic Gifts.
Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, the former chapter president, pleaded innocent Thursday to charges of tampering with evidence, permitting drug abuse, hazing, assault, obstructing justice and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. Wahib had been enrolled at OU from Fall 2016 through Spring 2019.
The two others to be arraigned were also OU students who had been involved in the fraternity.
Zachary Herskovitz, 22, pleaded innocent to charges of permitting drug abuse and hazing. He was enrolled at OU from Fall 2016 through Spring 2019. Herskovitz is a resident of western Pennsylvania and is ordered to stay in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Cullin Willi McLaughlin, 20, a current OU student, pleaded innocent to two counts of trafficking in LSD.
Wahib, Herskovitz and McLaughlin were all released on their own recognizance and jury trials have tentatively been set for Jan. 28, 2020.
Their arraignments follow four others held on Tuesday and Wednesday, including a hearing for James Wanke, the owner of Silver Serpent. He pleaded innocent to charges of involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in harmful intoxicants and improperly dispensing/distributing nitrous oxide.
Two other former OU students, Dominic Figliola and Saxon Angell-Perez, pleaded innocent to hazing and drug-related charges.
Also, Stephen Brent Lewis pleaded innocent to charges of trafficking in harmful intoxicants and improperly dispensing/distributing nitrous oxide.
There are two more people yet to be arraigned: Joshua Thomas Androsac, facing charges of permitting drug abuse, hazing, involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in harmful intoxicants and trafficking in cocaine (arraignment date not set); and Corbin Michael Gustafson, facing a charge of reckless homicide (arraignment set for Friday).
