Note: The Messenger sent out questionnaires last month to all candidates running for a contested township trustee or township fiscal officer race. Each of these townships has one seat available, unless otherwise stated.
We published answers from the Ames Twp. Trustee and Lee Twp. Fiscal Officer candidates on Tuesday; the Rome and York Twp. Trustee candidates are today; and the Troy Twp. Trustee candidates will go Thursday.
All trustee candidates, regardless of township, were asked these three questions:
1. What skills and experience do you have that make you a good candidate for township trustee?
2. What is a specific issue or concern facing your township in 2019, and what will you do (if elected) to help?
3. What ideas would you bring to the job to improve life in the township?
Some answers have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.
Rome Twp. Trustee — Gary Tino McVey, John L. Young, Jr.
Gary Tino McVey
1. I have lived in this township since the 1980s. I have raised my family here, worked for the Southern Ohio Coal Co., operated heavy equipment, partnered in a family construction business and held the position of maintenance supervisor for Federal Hocking Local Schools. I am retired now and am available to spend time working with the township.
2. I will work within our budget and apply for grants to upgrade the culverts, roads and sidewalks. I am able to work on the equipment we currently have.
3. I will work closely with the sheriff and county for more security in the rural areas and problem areas.
John L. Young, Jr.
1. I have experience running heavy equipment. I have experience in plumbing, electrical, mechanical and welding. I also have owned two businesses, which has given me experience managing employees, budgets and communication skills. In addition, I have worked in the public service sector and have done considerable community service.
2. One issue currently facing Rome Twp. is road washes and road slippage, due to high rainfall amounts the last two winters. If elected, I would I work hard with other trustees to insure this issue is taking care of as quickly as possible.
3. I would like to assist the current trustees and employees of the township in snow removal, clean up after storms and flooding to shorten the length of time that roads are not passable. I feel this would improve the township service to its residence while saving township money. I would also like to address better road surfacing of problems areas on the township roads. In addition, I would like to improve communication between the township trustees and the residents of Rome Twp.
York Twp. Trustee — Mike Freer, Ronnie L. Wend II
Mike Freer
Did not respond.
Ronnie L. Wend II
1. I have worked for the Department of Transportation for the past 21 years as a highway technician. I am currently a transportation manager in Hocking County. I have worked in the construction department as an inspector, which consists of overseeing and holding contractors accountable for the work performed throughout the department. I have upheld and maintained several roadway certifications while working for the Department of Transportation.
2. I feel like there is no specific issue other than prioritizing work as needed throughout the township. There are citizens’ concerns as far as drainage issues, road deterioration, vegetation concerns, cemetery maintenance and having the right equipment to do the job and staying all within budget.
3. I feel that I have the experience and knowledge from working for the Ohio Department of Transportation for over 21 years. I could clearly have a positive impact on any concerns that the citizens of York Twp. may have.
