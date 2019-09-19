Note: This story appears in the Thursday, Sept. 19 newspaper on Page A3.
WAVERLY — During a motion hearing on Monday, Pike County Court of Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering limited telephone and mail privileges for Angela Wagner, who is currently in jail awaiting trial for murder.
It is alleged that Wagner, 48, violated a court order not to talk with other defendants in the case. The judge suspended her privileges to make or receive phone calls or send or receive mail except for calls and correspondence with her defense team.
Angela was arrested on Nov. 13, 2018, along with her husband George “Billy” Wagner III, 48, and their sons, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26. They were arrested for the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Pike County on April 22, 2016.
At a motion hearing in August, Angela’s mother, Rita Newcomb, 66, of South Webster, was warned by Judge Deering about the seriousness of violating a court order not to speak with Angela Wagner.
According to Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa, Newcomb repeatedly acknowledged that she was not allowed to have contact with Angela Wagner but that phone recordings to the jail where Wagner is housed show that Newcomb violated the no-contact rule beginning in June by speaking with Wagner. According to Canepa, 11 of 13 phone calls made in June and July that were provided to Wagner’s attorney included conversation between Newcomb and Wagner concerning the case. Prosecution filed a motion to revoke Newcomb’s bond, which would have sent her back to jail while she awaits trial.
While Deering did not send Newcomb back to jail, he did expand her no-contact court order. Deering ordered that no phone calls from Angela Wagner be taken in the household where Newcomb currently resides and takes care of her mother and that no phone calls from Wagner can be taken from anyone else residing in the house either.
Newcomb is charged with obstructing justice, perjury, and three counts of forgery for allegedly forging custody documents for Hanna May Rhoden, Edward Jacob Wagner, and George Wagner IV on April 3, 2016.
Matt Lucas is the managing editor of The Pike County News-Watchman.
