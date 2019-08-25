Mothman myth rooted in Messenger reporter's work

The early part of November 1966 was as normal as any other time for Mary Hyre.
An update about the local fire department’s toy drive, some words about the first snowfall — these are the sort of perfunctory, cheerful columns she had been writing in Point Pleasant for years.
To be a good newspaper correspondent in those days required a necessary blend of shoe-leather reporting, versatility and public trust. You had better be able to churn out stories on the latest crime scene as decent and as quickly as the Christmas fundraiser in town.
News without internet or cell phones didn’t come easy — reader tips were paramount. In her years managing The Messenger’s bureau in Point Pleasant, Hyre received a lot of them. One in particular, which came during that chilly month of November 1966, would prove unique.
In sum, the story became an unexpected calling card to Hyre’s lengthy reporting career. Her work helped to create a paranormal legend that persists to this day.
* * *
Hyre’s first story published Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1966, on Page 1 — Winged, Red-Eyed ‘Thing’ Chases Point Couples Across Countryside.
It began: “What stands six feet tall, has wings, two big red eyes six inches apart and glides along behind an auto at 100 miles an hour?
Don’t know? Well, neither do four Point Pleasant residents who were chased by a weird ‘man-like thing’ Tuesday night.”
The story describes two couples riding in a car together in a rural area north of Point Pleasant. They saw the flying creature and tried to drive away, but it chased them down the highway and to a nearby farm.
“Later, the couples and police returned to the farm ... (A) deputy said the ‘thing’ was gone, but he found a ‘strange pile of dust.’”
Hyre’s report concludes: “The men said they might go looking for the thing tonight, but indicated they were afraid they might find it.”
Those witnesses wouldn’t have to wait long.
A day later came a follow-up report from Hyre: Monster Returns to Mason.
“Six — or maybe seven — more people became believers in the Mason County Monster Wednesday night,” Hyre wrote. “What is it they saw? They don’t know, but they have managed to convince a raft of people they saw something.”
This story, like the first one, was published on The Messenger’s front page. In those days, local stories — those written by Messenger staff writers in any of its myriad of bureaus — were typically published within the inside pages. The front page was traditionally dedicated to state, national and international news.
Nonetheless, Hyre’s follow-up got equal billing to a photo of President Lyndon Johnson recuperating from surgery and to a story announcing the shocking acquittal of Cleveland murder suspect Dr. Sam Sheppard. That the Mothman made it to A1 twice in a row demonstrates how the tale so greatly captivated the public.
The second story told of more witnesses seeing the creature in two spots: the rural area from the first report, as well as a stretch of Route 7 near Cheshire. Evidently the creature thought it fair to try spooking those on the other side of the Ohio River as well.
Again the police were called, and again a search was conducted. As with the previous night, this proved fruitless. Word of more witnesses spread, though, and soon the area was “flooded” with curious sightseers. Like Veruca Salt demanding a golden ticket, Hyre reported that one child demanded a parent drive them to the alleged Mothman site to “see it right now.”
Hyre even snagged an interview with perhaps the first ever Mothman conspiracy theorist: “You see, it’s that talk of going to the moon and that stuff,” he told The Messenger. “It’s hard to tell what they’ve caused to come back to earth.”
* * *
The third story about the “Mason County Monster” printed three days later and was bumped from Page 1 all the way to Page 41. Not that it received any less attention from frightened and bemused readers.
“Rumors are flying through Mason County faster than the ‘thing,’” Hyre’s report began, “which has been spotted by several people in various locations.”
The story goes on to say that each description from various witnesses “contains the phrase ‘red eyes, six inches apart.’”
(How witnesses could discern the eye separation down to an exact inch of a creature moving at 100 miles per hour was evidently not questioned by law enforcement.)
By this point, The Messenger had moved beyond conspiracy theorists to interviewing more reputable sources. Dr. Robert Smith, an associate professor of biology at West Virginia University, believed residents were actually witnessing a large sandhill crane.
Those in the Ohio University zoology department, however, quickly poured water on that notion. They pointed out there had never been a known sighting of a sandhill crane in this part of the country. (Then again, there hadn’t been a sighting of a mothman, either.)
Student members of the Proctorville-Fairland High School Science Interest Club had a guess of their own. They believed the unidentified object was actually a gas-filled balloon the club had released to study air currents.
Perhaps the best line came from a man who, rather smartly, decided to offer his quote anonymously. He said the description fit his “mother-in-law exactly, especially the red eyes, six inches apart.”
In the same Messenger edition, on Nov. 20, 1966, Hyre wrote a separate column about the impact the story had on the town of Point Pleasant. The bureau’s phone was ringing off the hook with theories, sightings, concerns and questions.
“What does a strange monster do to a town or a community? Or one might ask what happens at the news desk of a paper!,” she began. “Since the strange creature was sighted in this area this week it has brought more excitement than anything I have witnessed since I started working for The Messenger nearly 25 years ago.”
* * *
Soon after, Mary Hyre made it back on the front page, and this time above the fold — Creature Sighted In Daylight.
“I never saw anything like it,” she quoted a new witness as saying. “I just couldn’t go to work today. This thing had a wingspan every bit of 10 feet. It could be a bird, but I surely never saw one like it.”
It was one thing for a mysterious monster to be seen at night.
In the daylight, though? That’s another thing entirely. This was shocking! No longer, residents believed, could these paranormal sightings be chalked up to dusky misidentification. A 25-year-old man saw the thing, bright as day, clear as crystal!
The man was headed to a farm north of Point Pleasant when he claimed to have seen the creature “rise up just like a helicopter.” It then flew overhead “at approximately 70 miles an hour” toward the Ohio River. The man clocked the Mothman at a slower speed than others had, but perhaps the creature hadn’t had its morning coffee yet.
“Whatever it is,” Hyre concluded, “the creature has convinced another frightened motorist that it isn’t a figment of the imagination.”
They say that when President William Henry Harrison died shortly after taking office in 1841, it took months for residents of California to first hear the news.
Wire services improved significantly in the century that followed. By late November 1966 — about two weeks after the first report — word had spread far and wide of the Mason County Monster.
In her “Where the Waters Mingle” column from Nov. 27, Hyre wrote of Sgt. Morton Jackson from Point Pleasant who was serving overseas.
“Sgt. Jackson, who is stationed in Viet Nam, said he was surprised when he opened the Nov. 19 edition of the (Stars and Stripes) newspaper and found a front page story from Point Pleasant about the monster.”
* * *
The monster beat went cold for a few weeks, but Hyre was back on The Messenger’s front page Dec. 12 — Cheshire People Tell of Strange Sightings.
One resident described seeing saucer-shaped objects in the sky, while others told of seeing red and orange lights shining from the nearby Ohio River.
Of note in this report is the mention of John Keel, said to be a magazine writer from New York City who visited Point Pleasant to interview witnesses. Keel would go on to write the 1975 book The Mothman Prophecies, which was adapted into a 2002 feature film.
In late 1966 came one more update: an area man had shot and killed a large, white owl near his home a few miles south of Point Pleasant. It had a large wingspan and “weird looking claws.”
Hyre, a smart reporter, went straight to the original sources. She interviewed the two couples who first claimed to have witnessed the monster — all four said the owl did not fit the description.
After that, talk of the monster died down for the early part of 1967.
Hyre celebrated her 25th year with The Messenger on May 7 of that year. In a lengthy column, she offered an honest composite of life as a community reporter.
“...although it has been a pleasant 25 years in many ways, there are often sad notes in many events, such as when one has to write a story about a good friend getting killed, or just an obituary,” she lamented. “I believe the saddest part of the job is when I have to talk with the parents of the wife who have had a loved one killed during a war.”
Hyre detailed a series of “unforgettable” memories on the job, and made note at the end to say not all her time was spent covering sad news.
“There have been countless times when I’ve had the pleasure of writing about the success of some resident,” she wrote. “Each year it is a pleasure to report the names of top students in each graduation class and give them credit for their fine school work. And there are times when I can tell of a man or woman getting well-earned promotion, or relate the story of a new industry or business settling in our community.”
That is how Hyre viewed her job to be — telling of life in Point Pleasant and the surrounding area, the good and the bad, but always with truth and sensitivity.
The Messenger paid its own tribute to Hyre’s anniversary: “Many residents of Mason County know Mary and love her for what she is. She’s been their friend for a long time and written of their jobs and tragedy ... The sincerity of her column ‘Where the Waters Mingle’ has won readers all over our area. Mary Hyre is the kind of journalist made by time and hard work combined with a sort of human understanding that makes readers identify with her.”
* * *
In June, Hyre traveled to New York City to attend the 1967 Congress of Scientific Ufologists — ostensibly to better understand the culture surrounding paranormal sightings. A featured display at the convention was a replica of the Mason County Monster.
A subsequent column detailed Hyre’s interview with a woman who claimed to be Miss Venus from the planet Venus.
After returning to West Virginia, Hyre settled back into her normal writing routine.
On Dec. 15, 1967, Hyre finished her workday at the bureau and was headed home when she heard a loud rumble.
Then a young boy ran up the street, yelling that the Silver Bridge had collapsed.
Hyre was the first news reporter on the scene, as the bridge was located just a few hundred feet from The Messenger’s office. She put in calls to the main office and received help that first evening from reporter George Lovell and editor Roy Cross.
Journalists came to Point Pleasant from around the country, but Hyre had the inside scoop with sources and local residents. She filed many stories that month and in the years to follow, which detailed the deaths of 46 people and the rescue efforts that saved many others. In late 1969, she wrote about the new bridge being dedicated on the second anniversary of the collapse.
Hyre considered the bridge disaster the biggest story of her career. As with her 25th anniversary column, Hyre wrote of coming to terms with a local tragedy and having to report devastating news about people she personally knew.
“Sometimes doing a big story is a pleasure and after it is published you can enjoy the memories when you re-read the clipping,” she wrote. “But the Silver Bridge stories weren’t that way ... it is the big story in my career, but it isn’t one I recall with pleasure.”
* * *
Hyre died shortly after on Sunday, Feb. 15, 1970 following an illness. She was 54 years old.
“Mary Hyre was an editor’s dream,” a Messenger editorial stated. “She never complained about her copy being edited, and she admitted she was not the world’s best writer. She ran her office without constant direction. If she needed advice or help, she asked. Otherwise, Mary ran the show.”
The Messenger appointed Dick Thomas, a former Gallipolis news correspondent, to run the Point Pleasant office. Just as Hyre had been the first reporter on the bridge collapse scene from the West Virginia side, Thomas had been one of the first on the Ohio side.
It is one of those curiosities of journalism that Mary Hyre is known today not for her expert coverage of Point Pleasant’s most significant moment, but instead the curious case of the Mason County Monster.
John Keel’s book, The Mothman Prophecies, is dedicated to Hyre. Her work is prominently featured in the Mothman Museum in Point Pleasant. A cursory internet search yields countless references to the Mothman story and her initial reporting on the subject in 1966 which brought the saga to light.
More than 50 years later, The Messenger newsroom still gets regular requests from TV producers and researchers seeking information about Hyre and the Mothman.
This editor has furnished approval to licensing requests from production companies, so that Hyre’s Messenger clippings could be shown on TV. The most recent example is The CW network show “Mysteries Decoded,” which featured the Mothman in an episode this past week.
And so the legacy of Mary Hyre’s Mothman reporting lives on.
