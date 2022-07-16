In accordance with National Women’s Motorcycle Month in July, the Athens Messenger would like to spotlight a local woman who found the confidence she needed to face new frontiers in her life through riding motorcycles.
What does it take to transform a person who considers themselves “not all that outgoing,” to someone who feels more self-assured an unafraid to face new challenges in their life?
In Nelsonville native Theresa Thompson’s case, her transformation process began at age 43 when she decided that it was time for her to learn how to ride a motorcycle.
Beforehand, Thompson had married, had two children and had been an office manager in addition to working for Ohio University’s Facilities Department.
Although, she had many friends who rode motorcycles, at first Thompson was understandably afraid of giving it a try. Then, she starting riding on the back of other people’s bikes-all of which helped to calm her fears.
She noted, “Looking down and seeing the highway fly past you can be scary. But, right away I discovered how calming and relaxing riding could be.”
Then, in 1998, she got her first bike and began traveling the backroads and highways of Southeast Ohio. While Thompson had occasionally gone on trips by herself in the past, suddenly she was now going on more and more road trips on her own to states like Kentucky.
She described these experiences as “Empowering” and “something that really boosted my self esteem. Mostly because I was a woman doing something on my own that I had only seen men do before.”
However, unlike the stereotype of the tough talking, hard drinking, “motorcycle mama” who can’t resist a good bar brawl, Thompson laughingly proclaimed that, “Although I love to ride, I’ve never even been in a fight.”
In conjunction, Thompson developed a close community of female friends who all shared a love for riding. As the bonds between the female bikers continued to grow, this former borderline wall flower blossomed into someone who took a leadership role and started organizing ladies rides.
For Thompson, learning to ride a motorcycle didn’t just make her more outgoing. As she described it, “Learning to ride opened up a whole new world for me of friends and traveling to different places that really taught me how to relax and start enjoying life more.”
Ten motorcycles later, Thompson hasn’t ridden for a few years. However, she advises any women out there who might have toyed with the idea of riding — but who have not yet taken the plunge — to “Just do it!”
Thompson is also looking forward to the first ever Athena Ride for Women event happening in Athens, August 10-13. This four-day, women-only, motorcycle rally will include guided rides, workshops, games, nightly activities and a banquet.
Amy Spoutz is the marketing manager for the Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She stated that, “We’ re hoping to get at least 250 women riders for this rally-which we hope will become an annual event.
To find out more about how to register for the Athena Ride for Women rally, and get a detailed schedule of each days events, visit, https://www.athenarideforwomen.com.
This rally is also a fundraiser for My Sister’s Place. MSP is a local agency that serves three counties by assisting and supporting domestic violence survivors in Southeast Ohio.
More information about My Sister’s Place can be found by visiting, https://www.mspathens.org. Anyone in an emergency situation can also call their 24/7 hotline by calling 1-800-443-3402.
Spoutz added that, “We’re especially excited that this event will help My Sister’s Place, and support all the great work they’re doing for our community.”
