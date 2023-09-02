Scaffolding covers the exterior of Mount Zion Black Culture Center facing West Carpenter Street on Monday morning. Removal of the former church's stained glass window is expected to begin soon. Work will also include the abatement of lead paint on the church's exterior. The window will be restored and eventually rehung once the restoration work is complete.
Lepi Enterprises, of Zanesville, and TNT Equipment Company, of Columbus, install scaffolding around Mount Zion Black Culture Center during Labor Day weekend. In the coming weeks, Nzilani Glass Conservation of Oakland, California, and Blind Eye Restoration of Columbus, will remove the windows at the historic structure on West Carpenter Street and Congress Street, in Athens, so they can be restored and stored as the facility undergoes renovations.
Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton
