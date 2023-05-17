Thousands of pounds of materials were redistributed during the annual Move-OUt Community Giveback Days.
Ohio University, City of Athens, Athens County Fair Board and several nonprofit organizations united to coordinate efforts to make it easy for students to donate non-perishable food, clothes, gently-used furniture and more.
“Community Give Back Day is for the community, environment, reuse, repurposing, just about anything,” said Joanna Sokol, recycling and zero waste coordinator Ohio University-Athens Campus. “It keeps items out of the landfill, which is super important. I believe it connects the students to the community as well. It was a great event this year.”
Sokol said a line of about 200-300 people waited for the doors to open on May 10, the first day of the two-day event at the Athens County Fairgrounds.
“Compared to last year, more items were taken on the first day this year,” she said. “So, I believe there were more people than previous years.”
Here are some statistics:
- 60,300 pounds of donation items were collected from OU’s residential halls from April 21-May 9
- 1,487 pounds of food was donated to Cats Cupboard Pantry at Ohio University
- 3,415 pounds of clothes, carpets, mattress toppers and other various items were donated to local thrift shops (Upcycle Ohio Thrift, New to You)
- 53,710 pounds were sorted and prepped for the Community Give Back Day event
- Volunteers prepped 117 boxes of food to give away to households. Items included were: canned food, ramen, granola bars, fruit cups, popcorn and more.
Among the items donated from OU’s Residential Halls included food, clothes, bedding materials, carpet, shoes, furniture, mattress toppers, Swiffers, vacuums, mirrors, personal hygiene products, cleaning materials, kitchen supplies, pillows and curtains.
“If it is donated, we will collect it. If it was once useful to you, it will be useful to someone else,” Sokol said.
The Athens County Fairground Board does the sorting at the facility. They spend hours volunteering to hang clothes, organize materials, and pack the food boxes.
“On the day of the event, they are passing out the food boxes, directing the attendees, helping reorganizing the clothes, and much more. We would not be able to pull off this event if it was not for them,” Sokol said.
Success is viewed as an empty warehouse — there’s nothing left to give out.
“We no longer have the items,” Sokol said. “On the second day of the event, we clean up what is left and donate it to some outlets.”
Sokol said she is always looking for organizations in the area to take items throughout the year or during the end of move out.
“I can’t always guarantee I will have what you need, but the time could be just right and line up,” she said.
During Monday’s Athens City Council meeting, 3rd Ward Representative Sam Crowl said he saw some of the activity firsthand.
“I just wanted to thank all those who were involved in the Move-OUt festivities of the last week,” he said. “I was fortunate or unfortunate to be involved in a number of different levels. My daughter was moving out of her off-campus residence and there was lots of things to find the appropriate home for including many of the dumpsters that were put out for that process. I also worked with Rural Action to collect food from off-campus houses to be donated to those in need.”
Crowl said there is a lot of coordination that goes into move-out weekend.
“It’s a massive effort, and I learned a lot about it this year because I hadn’t been so involved in previous years,” he said. “I was impressed. I think a lot of material was diverted (from the landfill). A lot of material was donated to people who could use that material. I had the chance to visit the different sites in the downtown area for the Dumpsters provided. And it did seem to me that material was removed in a timely manner. I hope that we can continue to improve that process.”
Bruce Underwood, executive director Athens-Hocking Recycling Centers, gave a thumbs up to the staff who made it all happen.
“I just want to say a big thanks to my crew, all the staff that put in literally hundreds of staff hours across the Commencement weekend to get this city cleaned up,” he said. “It’s a lot of work both from the supervisor’s standpoint, and the crews out there doing the work, so kudos to them.”
Underwood thanked the many volunteers who donated their time to this worthy cause.
“I want to recognize the importance of the work of all the volunteer organizations, the nonprofits that are involved with move out to divert materials,” he said. “As Mr. Crowl had mentioned, some of those organizations were Rural Action and Ohio University and Restore and New to You and a lot of other thrift stores and nonprofits. It’s really a huge effort and it’s really important that that much material is diverted.”
Mayor Steve Patterson said when he met with George Nowicki, the city’s litter control officer, he said there was no citations issued to anyone during move out this year. Patterson shared a story Nowicki shared about move-out weekend.
“He started to write out one and a young individual in said rental unit came running out and said, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait, can you give me one minute?’ He ran in and got his five housemates. They all came out and cleaned up the mess that was in their front yard.”
Patterson praised the Bobcats’ student body.
“I have to give kudos to the student body at Ohio University that lived off campus to not have one citation,” he said. “I don’t think that’s ever happened before, maybe before we gave out citations, but it just has to be said — Props to the students for understanding that they’re growing up — now they’re living off campus, they’ll pick up that (trash) for themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.