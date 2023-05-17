Move-OUt Community Giveback Days

Ohio University, the City of Athens and Athens County Fair Board joined forces for Move-OUt Community Giveback Days on Wednesday and Thursday. OU students moving out of Athens donated unwanted items to the event, held at the Athens County Fairgrounds. These items are then gathered, inspected, sorted and given away, free of charge, to the general public. On Wednesday, the line started at 2 p.m. and the doors opened at 5 p.m. There was much to give away, and everyone seemed happy with what they could carry out.

 Photo by John Halley

Thousands of pounds of materials were redistributed during the annual Move-OUt Community Giveback Days.


