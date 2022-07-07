At first glance, Jalill Barnes doesn’t look like what some people may think of as a typical fighter
The 24-year-old Columbus native is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has an infectious smile that was clearly evident when he lead a session Saturday at One Academy, at the Market on State.
Nicknamed “The Green Lotus,” Barnes is the No. 11-ranked fighter in the world by the World Boxing Council Muay Thai, pronounced moo-ee tai, in the super featherweight division (130 lbs.). He is also a six-time Thai Boxing Association champion and South American Champions Cup gold medalist.
Muay Thai is a martial arts that is sometimes called Thai Boxing. It is a combat sport that uses stand-up striking through punches, elbows, knees and kicks. There is also a lot of clinching that goes on, where opponents hold each other in order to launch attacks. The clinch is a way to neutralize an opponent’s attack and close the distance.
Barnes has been spending the past two years studying in Thailand, and taught some of what he learned at the two-hour long session. About 24 people of all ages participated.
He noted that Muay Thai has grown in popularity in the United States.
“It’s growing really fast,” he said. “When I first started, it was a little popular. But since I left for Thailand, there are people here who have, especially our kids, who have grown the sport. I think it was two years ago, the kids’ US team won a gold medal against the entire world. Every country, even Thailand, was there. These kids won gold as a team. So it’s definitely growing in America, but there is still a lack of knowledge, you know.
“That’s why I was saying, we need people like me to share with you guys. And you guys use it and learn from it and share with other people,” Barnes said. “This is how we build this sport.”
While demonstrating techniques, he was light on his feet, like a butterfly that knew precisely where it wanted to go. Barnes noted moving a lot — dancing around the ring — wastes energy and makes it harder to create powerful strikes.
“If I keep moving, how can I have balance to make a kick?” he asked as participants practiced kicks.
He noted that during the training to go at a slow pace which builds consistency.
“If you can do it slow, you can do it fast,” Barnes said. “Many people can do it fast, but can’t do it slow.”
While the practice was serious, there was a bit of a lightness to it.
Participants actively talked to each other about what they were doing. A lot of sweat was accompanied by several smiles throughout the session.
Barnes noted that the key to practice is to play around, experiment. Participants learn how attacks feel. People can copy someone else’s technique and learn what they like and don’t like. The real fighting is done during competition.
He said he hopes to do 222 fights during his Muay Thai career. He has done about 45 so far, and hopes to end the year at about 50 to 55. Muay Thai fighters typically compete every three weeks.
He noted that some fighters from Thailand have been fighting since they were 4 years old, so they have 300 to 400 fights under their belt by the time they start competing with Barnes.
After the sessions, he said that he grew up wanting participate in martial arts as an adult. As a kid, he watched old Kung Fu movies.
“When I was a kid, I was just like, ‘I want to move to Asia,’” he said. “I don’t know where, but I want to be a ninja. … And then, when I was like a teenager, I got my first job and I was able to afford a gym membership. I started doing MMA and then I had to change gyms.
“When I went to this new gym, it was a Muay Thai-only class,” Barnes said. “And I just fell in love with it. The first day I was like, ‘Okay, this is what I’m going to do.’”
One Academy owners Carlos and Rebekah Mendez participated in the seminar. Carlos said that so far, the feedback for the seminar has been incredible.
“Everyone loved it and are excited to add the knowledge Jalill shared with us,” he said.
After the class, Barnes talked about his time in Thailand, how he prepares for matches, and what a typical training day is like.
As a Muay Thai fighter, Barnes is sponsored by his gym and also has a corporate sponsorship. He typically trains from 6-10 a.m. and then from 3-6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with a few hours break during the middle of the day to eat and rest.
For those who would like to try martial arts but haven’t quite made that leap yet, Barnes suggests trying a free class.
“Many gyms will have a free class for you to try,” he said. “I think once they put the gloves on and hit the pads, they will fall in love with it.
One Academy offers a free class for children and women’s classes. For adults, it offers a two-week, unlimited trial for $20.
“We found it is a better way for people to get a better idea of what our academy has to offer, meet all the different coaches, etc,” Mendez said.
Information can be found at ooneacademyathens.com/getstarted.
Barnes said he thinks many people may not try Muay Thai because they’re intimidated.
“They probably think of big muscle fighters, but I mean, you know, look at me,” he said, while smiling and gesturing the length of his body. “My shin guards are purple. Like, you know, we’re all pretty much nerds anyways. So just try a free class. … I think Muay Tai is popular, but it can be much more popular, you know? And I think it, other than sports, it helps out everything, your confidence. It’s great for self-defense. You know, it’s great for fitness. Everyone should be trying Muay Thai really.”
