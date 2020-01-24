The City of Athens has announced that Columbia Gas and contractor, R&R Pipeline will begin replacement of the gas main on Mulligan Road on Monday, Jan, 27. Work will continue through Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. One lane traffic will be maintained with flaggers from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
During the project, through and emergency traffic will be permitted and access to residences will be provided. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Michelle Day with Columbia Gas, 614-309-7576.
