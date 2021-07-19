The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) will be joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on “Move Over” enforcement, according to a release.
The initiative began on Sunday, July 18 and will continue through Saturday, July 24, the release said.
The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.
From 2016 to 2020, OHSP cruisers were involved in 56 crashes that were ‘move over’ related. During that same time period, OHSP has recorded 25,185 move over violation citations, the release said.
“When drivers move over, they can help protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses Ohio’s roadways,” Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent, said. “Moving over isn’t just the law; it’s the right thing to do. So when you see flashing lights, move over and slow down.”
Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside, the release said.
If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. The “Move Over law” now exists in all 50 states.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
