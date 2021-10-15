Since this week began, four deaths in Athens County have been attributed to the COVID-19 virus — three were reported on Oct. 12 with the final, a resident in their 80’s, reported on Oct. 15.
With these deaths, the total in the county has risen to 72. No reported positive cases have resulted in hospitalization as of Friday’s update.
26 new cases were reported with Oct. 15 data set, an increase from the 12 new cases from Oct. 11.
Ages of the 26 additional Athens County people with COVID-19 reported on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 are as follows:
- 0-17 — 3 children
- 18 & 19 — 2 older teens
- 20-29 — 4
- 30-39 — 5
- 40-49 — 4
- 50-59 — 4
- 60-69 — 2
- 70-79 — 2
- 80+ — 0
Five of the eight Intensive Care Unit beds and 29 of the 36 Med Surg unit beds are occupied.
The Centers for Disease Control has added mood disorders that include depression and schizophrenia to the list of conditions that can lead to increased risk of severe illness if infected with the virus. This is the first time mental health conditions have been listed.
For parents anxious to get their young children vaccinated, the CDC has a meeting set with their Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for Nov. 2 and 3 to discuss the potential of vaccinations for children ages five to eleven. The Food and Drug Administration has their review for the Pfizer youth clinical trials scheduled for Oct. 26. Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, infectious disease expert with OhioHealth, stated that for this group, the dose will be administered in two shots and be a third of the amount of the adult vaccine.
“Already the federal government has sent communications out to all the states that tentatively, the vaccine will be available for five to eleven-year-olds the first week of November,” said Gastaldo.
Pfizer has also announced that the plan to have the vaccine trial review for children aged six months to five years sometime in mid-December. According to Gastaldo, the dose for the age group will be a tenth of the dose for adults.
For both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, solid plans for vaccination viability in children has not been announced.
