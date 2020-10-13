The following cases were arraigned in the Athens County Municipal Court of Judge Todd Grace on Oct. 8, 2020:
Kenneth Congrove, 60, of Trimble, was charged with failure to file dog registration, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Alyssa Adkins, 20, of Athens, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Kevin Hensley, 41, of Athens, was charged with driving under a license suspension, a first degree misdemeanor; and invalid license plates, a fourth degree misdemeanor.
Roy Owens, 54, of Rowlett, Texas, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Jerry Christman, 36, of Glouster, was charged with petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor.
Angel Barker-Fellure, 32, of Middleport, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Deja Adams, 19, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, was charged with failure to file annual registration, a minor misdemeanor. They were fined $40.
Brandon Amorine, 30, of Nelsonville, was charged with failure to file dog registration, a minor misdemeanor; and failure to control animal, also a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.
Mackenze Robinson, 21, of Athens, was charged with failure to file dog registration, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Bobby McBrayer, 41, of Coolville, was charged with failure to file dog registration, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Billy Joe Trout, Jr., 20, of Albany, was charged with a first violation of operating a vehicle under the influence, a first degree misdemeanor; driving under a financial responsibility suspension, an undesignated charge; and failure to control, a minor misdemeanor. The second and third charge were dismissed as he entered a plea of guilty, no contest for the OVI charge.
Timothy White, 38, of Chauncey, was charged with persistent disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor, which was an amended charge from theft, which is a first degree misdemeanor. White entered a plea of guilty and was fined $250.
Oris Smith, 70, of Millfield, was charged with wildlife violation, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was fined $80.
Allen Bischoff, 35, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Jesse Mash, 30, of Chauncey, was charged with violation of a temporary protection order, a first degree misdemeanor.
Paris Kea, 24, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. They were fined $40.
