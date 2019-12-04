Note: This story appears in the Wednesday, Dec. 4 newspaper on Page A1.
LOGAN — An abduction was reported via a 911 call early Monday, Dec. 2, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office reported, resulting in two deaths, considered a murder-suicide.
The individual taken Monday morning was Natalie Nutter, 34, of Logan, who had been reportedly abducted by her estranged husband, Kevin Nutter, 34, of Logan, from a residence on Nutter-Boring Road.
Deputies located the abductor driving a vehicle on Maysville-Williams Road and a short pursuit ensued. Deputies reported that Kevin Nutter stopped the vehicle in a driveway along Maysville-Williams Road, where he shot and killed Natalie Nutter before deputies could intervene.
Kevin Nutter then reportedly turned the weapon on himself. Both individuals were pronounced dead on scene by Hocking County Emergency Medical Services.
Logan Fire Department and the Hocking County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.
The estranged couple had a child, who is reportedly unharmed and residing safely with family members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.