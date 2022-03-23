Back in 2019, Lisannie Fear and Hannah Catalino laid out plans for what they called a “great adventure.” The plan was to travel across the country on horseback while spreading the word about the great number of mustangs available for adoption in the U.S. Mustangs are feral horses in the western states that are descents of Spanish stock from many years ago. Now they have mixed with other breeds and come in many colors and sizes.
Although they come from wild stock, these horses are highly trainable. Catalino worked with her horse, while Fear talked to a group at Hocking College about their trip across the country on their mustangs. They travel across the states while promoting the idea of adopting Mustangs. They call themselves, the Mustang Discovery Ride team and their slogan is "5,000 miles, 5,000 Mustangs." They have a goal to promote the adoption of 5,000 mustangs during their trip. During their visit, the ladies showed a documentary entitled “The Mustangs, America’s Wild Horses.”
