The inability for Southeast Ohio communities to secure infrastructure funds in order to spur economic development was among the topics discussed as Nan Whaley talked with local official recently in uptown Athens.
The Democratic gubernatorial nominee held a roundtable Tuesday outside Brennan’s Coffee Cafe, in uptown Athens. The stop was part of a several-day tour of Southeast Ohio, Whaley said.
Besides representatives of local media, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson, Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz, Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner, Glouster Mayor Samantha Sikorski and Taylor Sappington, Nelsonville auditor and Democratic nominee for state auditor, were in attendance.
Whaley has a plan to improve Ohio’s Appalachian communities. If she is elected governor, she will work on providing broadband to all of Appalachia by 2028, addressing mental health and the opioid crisis, and building Appalachian jobs.
She said broadband has been very slow to reach rural Ohio.
“So that has been very, very slow to get to this place, because this administration has allowed corporations to run the show,” she said. “And of course that’s not how you really build out. You have to have it for quality of life and being able to have an economy, rather than whether the corporation makes money off it.”
Her plan also looks at investing in medical health and addiction services for opioid addiction.
“The state should really have more long-term sustainable funding for addiction services, particularly,” Whaley said. “Fighting to keep Medicaid expansion is a key cornerstone.”
When Whaley asked what makes the official excited about their villages, Renner said it’s hard to talk about exciting things, such as economic development, without “going back to square one, which is that we have critical needs for infrastructure improvements.”
While it is easy to find economic development funds, the state seems to be skipping the thing that matters the most, Renner said.
“It just seems like we’re skipping the thing that matters the most, which is how are we going to process the sewage, how are we going to get them all that water or run a street to them,” she said. “… How can we attract businesses until we improve the infrastructure first?”
Another problem discussed by the mayors is that small villages don’t have the capacity to apply for grants or sometimes cannot meet grant criteria because they can’t administer the grant or don’t have matching funds. There is little to no parity or equity in funding across the state.
“I think that could be made a priority by the governor’s office, but what we’ve seen from like affordable housing, anything coming down, any sort of economic boost, most of Columbus metro area projects are funded. The rest of the entire state has to fight over this small amount,” said Whaley. “… As the former mayor of Dayton, that’s what drove me into the race because I saw that over and over again, even from a city that’s like 120,000 people.”
She noted many communities don’t get the support they need because of their size.
“That can be completely fixed with a state government that pays attention to everybody,” she said. “So it’s a very doable problem to solve, an easy problem to solve. And frankly, if we had a governor who thought more like a mayor, we would be in much better shape across the state.”
Whaley said she is a good candidate for governor because as former mayor of Dayton, she has had to be visionary about where the community is going, while also being a hands-on person.
“Frankly, if you are a good mayor, I think you can really do anything because the job is very, very difficult,” she said. “I always like to tell this quote that Lyndon Johnson said during the middle of the Vietnam War, he said when the trials and tribulations of the presidency seems especially hard, he always reminded himself that is that it could be worse. He could be a mayor. So I think the work that mayors do is on the ground and at the same time visionary, and frankly, we need a governor who thinks like that. And we don’t have that right now.”
Whaley’s Plan for Ohio’s Appalachian communities can be found at https://nanwhaley.com/policy-appalachia/ online.
