NELSONVILLE — Two residents have been appointed to City Council.
Nancy Bumgardner and Glenda Tingle were sworn in Monday during council’s regular meeting at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive.
Tingle said she applied to the council seat because she likes Nelsonville and wants it to be a good city.
“If citizens don’t get involved, things can’t get done that need to get done,” she said. “There was an opening for quite some time, so it was evident that someone needed to step up.”
Bumgarner is a native of Nelsonville, who left town when she became an adult. She returned two years ago.
“I was born and raised in town. I came back to turmoil. Then we had peace and we’re back in turmoil again,” she said. “I want to help smooth things out and let the citizens of Nelsonville appreciate their city.”
In regard to the city’s future, Tingle said that she would like to see people take responsibility for what happens in the city. As an example, she mentioned the city making absentee landlords to take care of their properties.
“We are all well aware that there are some housing elements around here that are in horrible shape, horrible disrepair, and whose owners are not here, not even in the State of Ohio,” she said. “So, for instance, it would be really great if we could figure out a way to pull them in line, get some stuff cleaned up that needs to be cleaned up and encourage other people to clean up.”
Both Tingle and Bumgarner said they’d both like to see Nelsonville sit-down restaurants open during the weekend or during the day on weekdays. Tingle said she also would like to see more businesses that cater to tourists move into the city.
Bumgarner also wants the city council to be more transparent about that it does.
“I want to get us all together,” she said. “I want to make sure there’s nothing that’s not open to people. To me (the city has) been kind of secretive about things that have gone on. I don’t want that anymore.”
Council President Tony Dunfee asked the new council members how they’d deal with criticism on social media.
Tingle said in situations where she may have been quick to respond, she will now look at them from a more professional standpoint.
“I’d like to encourage a dialogue with any individual who might want to question some decision that I’ve had here,” she said.
Bumgarner said that she’s “basically an old lady and things just don’t bother me like they do other people.
“I’m coming into this with an open mind and I’m here to listen and to learn and help as much as I can,” she said.
On Wednesday, City Manager Tracy Galway said the council still has one open seat.
Council members Cory Taylor and Justin Booth resigned in January, while Doug Childs resigned Feb. 21.
Nelsonville residents willing to serve on city committees also are being sought. The committees include the Dog Park Board, Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Tree Commission and Board of Parks and Recreation.
To be considered for city council, the applicants must be a qualified elector who has been continuously a resident and a qualified elector of the city of one year next prior to their election, and who is not the occupant of an incompatible office, shall be eligible to serve as a member of City Council.
Each member of council shall continue to be a resident and qualified elector of the city throughout their term of office, failing which council shall remove them from office.
To apply for the position of city council member or for the city committees, submit letters of interest via email to councilclerk@cityofnelsonville.com.
