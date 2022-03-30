Calling all Athens County wordsmiths:
It’s time to celebrate National Poetry Month, as well as the 20th anniversary of the Athens Municipal Arts Commission. AMAC has brought us the very existence of ARTS/West; Art Outside the Box (traffic boxes wrapped in work by local artists, which citizens surely have seen brightening corners around town; the moving photo exhibit by the Athens Photographic Project along the wall of the parking garage; the annual Athens Music and Arts Festival, held on Union Street in August; and the Athens Poet Laureate position. AMAC is planning three outdoor concerts to celebrate: May 19, June 16, and July 21. They are inviting residents to add poetry to the mix.
So, poets of Athens County, whether closeted or out in the wide-open, here’s a chance to get your words into the world and enhance our community life. There are a couple of ways you can get involved:
AMAC would like one or two local poets to read briefly at each concert. If this interests you, contact me at wendy.mcvicker @ gmail.com.
They would like to assemble a community poem, celebrating the arts and specifically AMAC projects, in Athens. Please send your lines (riffing in any way your muse wishes) to wendy.mcvicker @ gmail.com with the subject line “Community Arts Poem”. She will be assembling your lines into the whole and present the poem at the May 19 concert. Poets of all ages and abilities, please feel welcome to contribute.
And here’s another thing: Do you have a poem that runs to 20 seconds, read out loud? The Athens library is looking to place poems on the mirrors in their restrooms, so people can know how long they need to wash their hands, without singing “Happy Birthday” over and over. They want you to remember: we need poetry everywhere!
Poetry ahoy.
