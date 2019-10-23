UNION RIDGE — It’s not often one can be just feet away from a Bengal tiger. However, the rural area of Union Ridge in Vinton County, just a few miles west of Albany, has a tiger population of two.
Union Ridge Wildlife Center, not normally accessible to the public, opened its gate to people on a recent weekend for its fall open house.
This was a busy year for the center, Taylor Mershon said. She’s a new volunteer to the center and she offered visitors a tour of the facility.
Chimpanzees were added to the mix of exotic animals, and an enclosure was created for them. The two chimps, accompanied by the center’s coordinator Cy Vierstra, were away at a veterinary appointment during the event, but those wanting to see other primates could check out lemurs and Capuchin monkeys, both of which curiously peered at passersby. The Capuchins had a tendency to stick out their tongues as people walked past their giant enclosure.
A few spider monkeys also live at Union Ridge, but they weren’t necessarily open to the public during this event, Mershon noted. They tend to get a little “grabby,” which isn’t ideal for small and curious children. They also have a new enclosure in the works.
A hut for the center’s pod of pelicans was also created next to the area’s pond. Other feathery creatures that live at the center include snowy owls, barn owls and bald eagles.
Also wandering around the facility were a pack of Irish Wolfhounds, some friendly, some shy.
The center is not at all a petting zoo, though: rather, this space is a sanctuary to animals in need of rehabilitation, hence why it is only open to the outside world twice per year. Most animals native to the area who enter Union Ridge’s gates are released back into the wild; those who can’t be released become educational ambassadors of sorts.
For more information on the Union Ridge Wildlife Center and its ongoing projects, visit the Center’s Facebook page.
* * * Sydney Dawes is the editor of The Vinton-Jackson Courier newspaper.
