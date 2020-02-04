LAURELVILLE — The Laurelville Volunteer Fire Department reported tens of thousands of dollars lost in stolen equipment in late January.
The department reported in a Facebook post that Station 3, located at 27399 Narrows Rd., South Bloomingville, was broken into and approximately $20,000 of fire fighting and life-saving equipment was taken.
One of the items taken, an Eclipse Thermal Imaging Camera, is worth $7,800. Other items taken included tools and items from the Eagle Township Trustees building. The Fire Department is offering $500 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this crime.
The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case, and can be reached at 740-596-5242.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.