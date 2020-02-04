LAURELVILLE — The Laurelville Volunteer Fire Department reported tens of thousands of dollars lost in stolen equipment in late January.

The department reported in a Facebook post that Station 3, located at 27399 Narrows Rd., South Bloomingville, was broken into and approximately $20,000 of fire fighting and life-saving equipment was taken.

One of the items taken, an Eclipse Thermal Imaging Camera, is worth $7,800. Other items taken included tools and items from the Eagle Township Trustees building. The Fire Department is offering $500 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this crime.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case, and can be reached at 740-596-5242.

