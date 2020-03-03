The Ohio University chapter of the American Association of University Professor (OU-AAUP) submitted a letter on Monday asking OU President Duane Nellis to formally stop non-renewals of instructional faculty.
The letter is in response to proposed budget cuts by the university. One of the biggest areas of cuts is instructional faculty layoffs. According to a statement from the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), this would jeopardize OU's ability to successfully complete its educational mission.
According to the letter, two areas that would particularly suffer would be the OHIO Guarantee+, a program that provides support for graduating on time, and the small class sizes for which OU has become known.
The OU-AAUP first sent a request to Nellis on Deb. 9, 2019. That letter also requested a public commitment to retain faculty, as well as asking Nellis to direct the Deans to cease all planned layoffs and require a greater share of budget cuts from units that do not directly support the academic mission of OU. According to the statement, Nellis never responded to the first request.
"OU-AAUP is disappointed that you have not responded to our efforts to collaborate in good faith with you and your Administration," reads OU-AAUP's letter to Nellis.
"The Nellis Administration remains inconsistent and opaque in its messaging," said Dr. Loren Lybarger, President of OU-AAUP. "It tells Deans to submit major restructuring plans then denies these plans are serious."
The OU-AAUP's statement points towards conflicting statements from the university.
"It says there is no budget crisis but then enacts layoffs, offers buyouts, and seeks cuts to maintenance staff," Lybarger said. "Worse is still to come if its latest communication is to be believed."
OU's budget has been an ongoing and hotly debated issue. In November 2019, Nellis release a letter to campus stating that the university has "a strong financial position and significant monetary reserves." A statement that is in opposition of budget documents.
In the letter sent to Nellis, the OU-AAUP openly discussed the budget challenges and request that they make academics a priority. The letter goes on to specify why OU-AAUP feels that academics is important in this area.
"Ohio University is a public institution that has been a longstanding economic generator and social ladder for one of the poorest regions in the state of Ohio," the statement reads.
Associate professor of English and recent chair of the Faculty Senate fears what the university will become if Nellis does not listen to the OU-AAUP.
"In the coming weeks, we will likely see significant reductions of instructional faculty," McLaughlin said. "Unless plans change, the administration will continue to fire many of our best teachers over the next two years."
The letter to Nellis provided an ultimatum for the OU president. If Bellis does not make a public commitment to halt further non-renewals of instructional faculty by March 16, the OUAAUP will begin to inform students, alumni, local and state leaders of the "radical changes" at OU.
"We consider this action as a last resort. It is OU-AAUP's fervent hope that it will not become necessary," the letter reads.
The full letter is available at www.ou-aaup.org.
