NELSONVILLE — K.J. Tracy is splitting his time between the police department and city hall as City Council recently unanimously approved appointing the acting police chief as acting city manager.
Nelsonville City Council met in council chambers Monday, in city hall. About 20 citizens attended, filling the available seats, with a few people standing against a wall.
Tracy took the extra job title after council approved accepting Scott Frank’s resignation. The former city manager’s resignation was effective at 3:39 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
A 1994 copy of the city’s charter, the only available online, says that when the city manager leaves office, council can designate “a person as acting city manager.” It doesn’t specify who.
In the following paragraph, the charter also says that “Upon the recommendation of the City Manager, the Police Chief is hereby appointed the Acting City Manager in the absence of the City Manager. The City Manager shall still file with the Clerk of Council the designation of the Police Chief as Acting City Council.”
The charter gives council the right to revoke this designation of the police chief as city manager at any time by passing an ordinance.
Under Ohio Revised Code, “In the event that the city manager is absent from his office by reason of illness, death, vacation, resignation, or removal, the member of council serving as chairman shall act as city manager and perform all the duties of such office, until such time as the city manager returns to his duties or the council appoints a new city manager to fill the vacancy.”
During the citizen’s comment period, resident Glenda Tingle suggested that when the city begins its search for a new city manager, it create an ad hoc committee.
She said her suggestion came out of a discussion with other residents how to make Nelsonville better. One idea is having more citizen involvement.
“… I’m recommending, since you will be looking for a new city manager, I’m assuming, that an ad hoc committee be appointed composed of three council members and four Nelsonville citizens,” she said. “The purpose of this committee is to create a specific job description for the city manager. If one does not already exist, I’ve tried to find one, could not. There may be one, but if not, then one needs to be put together.”
The committee’s second responsibility would be to review all applicants for the job “specifically to determine that statements such as education, for example, are true. Those applications which meet the requirements of the position and or proven to be truthful, would then be forwarded to the council for their consideration and interview process,” she said.
By using this approach, the city would reduce the risk of hiring individuals who lied on their application.
“As we all discovered was the fact about a former police chief’s supposed college degree. Ideally with more citizen involvement, city government operations would become more transparent,” Tingle said. “This is a small step in that direction.”
The committee could also help with policy change, such as revising the employee handbook or improving the city’s hiring procedures, she added.
“We could look more at hiring policy such as completed background checks and documented reference checks,” Tingle said. “We could require our officials to have mandatory Ohio Sunshine Law training and maybe even a mandatory mental health training, as some videos are in existence showing previous city managers jumping out at automobiles, for example, and stopping them while they’re driving. That’s not probably a good thing.”
Tingle also noted that the most recent version of the city’s charter she could find is from 1994.
If that is the most recent charter, the document needs to be updated, as it still refers to the city as having a mayor, she said.
Tingle also questioned city council’s use of executive sessions. Before council conducted its regular business, members met for an hour and 7 minutes in executive session about hiring a city prosecuting attorney. Later in the meeting, council approved hiring Demarcus McCartney for that role.
At-Large Council Member Cory Taylor told Tingle that council is not allowed to make decisions or vote during executive sessions. They only discuss issues there. If necessary, a vote on what was discussed is held during the actual meeting.
While Tracy’s appointment was approved, city council split 4-3 against hiring Breanna Wilderman, as police clerk and mayor’s clerk. Nick Smith, Taylor, Justin Booth and Gregg Clement voted against the hire, while Tony Dunfee, Doug Childs and Dan Sherman voted for the hire.
Also during the meeting, Michael Betts, with DLZ Engineering, asked council how to proceed with Nelsonville sewer project phase 4.
The Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded the city a grant that will pay for the design portion of the phase. The proposed project includes several incorporated areas along Scenic Lane and Riverside Drive, replacement of a forced main along Mason City Hill and failing sewer lines on Scott Street.
The city has to let Betts know rather quickly, by the end of February, whether it wants to do the project.
Betts said the project would mostly likely include Nelsonville installing a forced main to which buildings along with pipes’ paths could connect through a lateral pipe on their private property.
DLZ plans to prepare a letter on the city’s behalf, which will be sent out to impacted residents. They also plan to have a series of public hearings to gauge interest, Betts said.
Related to the sewer project, city council passed several appropriation ordinances to pay bills related to the project.
In other matters, Betts said DLZ is moving forward with Washington Street improvement project. The city staff will look for old blueprints of the improvements, so the new project will look similar. Having the existing blueprints will also make the design process go more quickly, Betts said.
Also during the meeting, council passed an emergency ordinance allowing the city manager to enter into a professional services agreement worth $245,900 for the Small City’s Paving Project.
In other matters, resident John Miller asked the city to look into fixing water drainage on Mill Street. When it rains, water comes off the road and through his driveway, leaving a large rut. City Council said a street department crew will look at the issue.
Also during the meeting, city council approved the rehiring of part-time firefighter Dylan Burson. Fire Chief Harry Barber III asked council to pass an ordinance rescinding the resignation of Senior Firefighter Drake Chilcote. The Police and Fire Committee will have to create the ordinance and sent it to Council for approval before he can rejoin the department.
Council is scheduled to next meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at city hall.
