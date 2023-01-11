Nelsonville City Council

Nelsonville City Council meets Monday at city hall. Acting Police Chief K.J. Tracy (second from left) was appointed as acting city manager during the meeting.

 Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

NELSONVILLE — K.J. Tracy is splitting his time between the police department and city hall as City Council recently unanimously approved appointing the acting police chief as acting city manager.


