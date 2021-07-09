Nelsonville City Council appointed local attorney Bob Toy to the role of city attorney, after removing former City Attorney Garry Hunter from his role last month.
Toy was appointed by Nelsonville Council to represent the city in legal matters and offer legal advice to council on the recommendation of City Manager Scott Frank.
Toy, whose private law practice is based in Athens, said he was ready to get to work for the City of Nelsonville. He said he started Friday.
“Nelsonville is a great city that has potential,” Toy said. “I think things are on an upturn and I’m looking forward to working with them.”
Frank said he and the city government were “pretty excited” for Toy to work as city attorney.
“We’re looking forward to what he can bring to us,” Frank said.
Toy will replace Hunter, who was terminated from the role in late June. Frank wished Hunter well in future endeavors.
“I wish him the best, I hope he has a good rest of his career — and I know he likes to travel and I hope he can travel with his wife,” Frank said.
Hunter served as Nelsonville’s attorney for over two decades, and recently, was a central figure in the still-unfolding legal battle with Council Member Greg Smith, serving as special prosecutor in his first removal hearing.
Toy acknowledged he would be coming into an interesting legal environment with pending suits against the city.
“That’s what I do for a living,” Toy said. “We’re going to hopefully handle everything professionally and we’ll take it as it comes.”
The City of Nelsonville attorney position is a part-time role, meaning Toy can continue his private legal practice.
In private practice, Toy specializes in family law, personal injury, divorce, criminal law, and DUI cases, according to his website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.