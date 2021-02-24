The Nelsonville City Council voted unanimously to sign a new trash and recycling hauling contract with Athens-Hocking Recycling Center, ending their current contract with Rumpke.
The new contract, set for three years, will offer trash and included recycling services for $12.50 a month with an additional and optional $2 per month rental fee for a recycling toter. It will also cost $5 to haul a special trash item, like furniture.
City Manager Scott Frank said he is excited for the opportunity to get recycling services to Nelsonville residents at no extra costs.
“I think that if there ever was a time to change culture in Nelsonville to get people to recycle more — this is the opportunity by providing the recycling services they may be more apt to try it,” Frank said.
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Council Member Greg Smith, a member of the utility committee, lauded Athens-Hocking for bringing the overall cost down of trash service to customers, while also bringing the free recycling services in.
“Not only has the price gone down, but we’ve added curbside recycling free of charge — and I think that’s something to be proud of,” Smith said. “I don’t see very many prices going down anywhere in the world right now.”
Smith also thanked Rumpke, the previous provider, for offering quality service to Nelsonville in the past.
The new contract will begin on April 1, 2021, and will mean the end of alley trash service for Nelsonville residents, switching back to street side pickup, Frank said.
Those with disabilities or handicaps who wish to have accommodations made for their trash service need to contact City Hall and request a code officer come and assess the situation before it is placed anywhere other than the curbside.
Bruce Underwood, executive director of Athens-Hocking, said during Monday’s meeting he would be personally reaching out to commercial trash customers in Nelsonville
“I will personally be going around and talking to all the businesses to make sure their needs are met and there is a smooth transition,” Underwood said.
The city council will also have to hammer out before March 1 who will do the billing for the trash services, and who maintains ownership over certain trash carts throughout town so that Athens-Hocking can get information out to customers on the services offered and can accurately assess how many carts it needs to provide, Underwood and multiple members agreed.
