NELSONVILLE — The city’s Aquatics Center will open at noon today.
City Manager Scott Frank said the pool never had a water meter prior to 2021. According to a press release, the city pool lost 2 million gallons of water.
“We discovered it used more what than it should,” he said in a telephone interview. “We knew it was a problem and we tried to self-diagnose.”
In the spring, a contractor that specializes in finding leaks in water infrastructure was hired and came to Nelsonville as soon as their schedule permitted, Frank said. The leak was caused by large cracks and a sink hole, so the pool season closed early last year, according to the press release.
After the leak was found, the city hired a contractor to fix the pool. The work took about three days and then had to cure for four to five days before the liner could be installed.
The liner, which was installed by city employees, had to cure for a day before water could be put into the pool, Frank said.
“We did the work as fast as we could working with the contractor’s schedule,” he said. “Also, material delays due to the pandemic played a role on when the work was done.”
The initial inspection cost $2,240, while the pool repair cost $17,286. The work by the city workers cost an estimated $1,200, Frank said. The total project cost about $20,726.
Day passes cost $5 a piece for people ages 3 and older.
The pool hours will be from noon to 5:30 p.m. daily. The pool can be reserved in advance for private parties in two-hour increments, usually from 6-8 p.m.
